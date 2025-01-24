Better Together: The Agency Built For This Moment Celebrates Two Years

The communications agency marks its second anniversary by addressing challenges in generative AI and supporting organizations in a changing world

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Together celebrates two years of helping organizations navigate complex challenges and connect with their communities. The agency has become a trusted partner for corporations and nonprofits looking to adapt and grow by focusing on communication strategies that address today's most pressing issues.

Better Together became the first public relations agency to survey biases in generative AI. The findings, published in the Insight Report: Navigating Biases in Generative AI , highlighted how these technologies often reinforce systemic inequities. As a result, Better Together is becoming an AI-first agency, integrating advanced tools into its operations and campaigns to address these inequities directly. This approach allows the agency to lead by example, demonstrating how technology can be leveraged to create fair and inclusive solutions.

"When we analyzed how generative AI platforms process data, we found clear evidence of bias," said the report. "From underrepresenting marginalized communities to reinforcing harmful stereotypes, these tools reflect the biases of the data they're built upon. We exposed these issues and work with organizations to create solutions prioritizing fairness."

The findings helped shape how tech companies, including Forbes' Top 50 Companies and communication leaders, approach inclusive innovation. Partnering with key stakeholders Better Together has ensured generative AI tools consider diverse perspectives, benefiting communities often excluded from technological advancements.

"We founded Better Together knowing social impact couldn't be secondary; it had to be the foundation," said Catharine Montgomery, Founder and CEO. "We've led the way in establishing communications that drive real change because we are the agency built for this moment. Our work shows how communications address challenges and help companies build stronger connections with their audiences."

TURNING INSIGHTS INTO ACTION

Better Together's impact extends beyond technology. During its two years, the agency has collaborated on initiatives that address some of today's most pressing challenges:

Health Advocacy: Partnering with nonprofits, including Touch4Life to educate Black and brown women about breast cancer prevention.

Partnering with nonprofits, including to educate Black and brown women about breast cancer prevention. Equity in the Workplace: Supporting corporations, including Talking Talent in creating inclusive strategies that connect companies to their employees.

Supporting corporations, including in creating inclusive strategies that connect companies to their employees. Community Solutions: Leading efforts to address food insecurity with WhyHunger and empowering individuals with disabilities to find meaningful employment with the Association of People Supporting Employment First.

"Better Together's commitment to social impact and voting rights has made it an essential partner for ProGeorgia," said Crystal Greer, ProGeorgia Board Member. "Its tailored crisis communications support has strengthened our ability to advocate for voters' rights across the state, especially during high-stakes moments. Better Together's mission aligns seamlessly with ours, empowering communities to make their voices heard. We couldn't ask for a more dedicated ally in our fight for a fair and equitable democracy."

RECOGNIZED FOR DRIVING CHANGE

Better Together's work has earned recognition across the industry:

PRNEWS Nonprofit Awards 2024 : Dreaming in Color's Journey to Elevate Diverse Leadership

: Dreaming in Color's Journey to Elevate Diverse Leadership Ragan's PR Daily Awards for Advocacy Campaigns : Insight Report: Navigating Biases in Generative AI

: Insight Report: Navigating Biases in Generative AI PRNEWS Platinum Awards 2024 : Agency of the Year: Small

: Agency of the Year: Small PRNEWS Platinum Awards 2024 : Activism/Advocacy Campaign – Navigating Biases in Generative AI

: Activism/Advocacy Campaign – Navigating Biases in Generative AI WomELLE : Female Voice Awards

: Female Voice Awards Ragan CSR & Diversity Awards

Stevie Award for Women in Business

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE

As Better Together enters its third year, the agency remains focused on creating campaigns that lead to collaboration and equity. Whether addressing biases in generative AI, guiding nonprofits through funding challenges, or helping corporations align their practices with core values, Better Together is committed to advancing solutions that create lasting impact.

ABOUT BETTER TOGETHER

Better Together is an AI-first communications agency, built for this moment. With a mission to help organizations address systemic challenges and connect with their audiences, the agency partners with corporations and nonprofits to develop campaigns that deliver results. Based in Washington, D.C., Better Together specializes in communications to support equity and drive change. To learn more, visit thebettertogether.agency.

Press Contact

Lucia Moreno

703-643-4966

https://thebettertogether.agency/

SOURCE Better Together