Better U Announces a Prestigious Team of Medical Experts to Enhance At-Home Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better U, a leader in at-home psychedelic-assisted therapy has announced its team of medical experts to enhance the benefits of their integrative psychedelic-assisted therapy experience for patients. Better U offers safe, legal, and effective online ketamine therapy for individuals facing depression, chronic stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and PTSD.

"By working with medical experts with a wide range of educational backgrounds and professional experiences, we're able to examine our methods from all angles," said Derek Du Chesne, CEO of Better U. "We will lead emerging research and cutting-edge approaches so we can continue to set the highest standard for at-home psychedelic care."

Sam Zand, DO, Chief Medical Officer & Founder

"Other than ancient wisdom and independently funded private research, there is no formal curriculum on psychedelics. We need collaboration of industry experts to provide safety and guidance in this emerging field of medicine." A practicing psychiatrist and expert in psychedelics, Dr. Zand is on the speaker bureau for FDA-approved esketamine, Spravato, and is the owner of national telepsychiatry service, Calm Clinic. He studied public health at John Hopkins University and trained in psychiatry at the UNLV School of Medicine. Dr. Zand has treated hundreds of patients with ketamine therapy, and he has curated a unique therapy modality called Neuroplastic Therapy.

Gaurav Gupta, MD, Biotech Research

Dr. Gupta trained in neurosurgery at Columbia University, obtained his M.D. from the Stanford University School of Medicine, and earned his B.S. and M.S. in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University. A Vice President of OrbiMed, Dr. Gaurav Gupta has co-authored over a dozen articles in peer-reviewed journals, been awarded two patents, and edited a book on tissue engineering.

Nick Brar, MD, Pain Management

Dr. Nick Brar is an interventional pain physician and healthcare executive. Dr. Brar trained at Stanford for physical medicine and rehabilitation. He completed an interventional pain management fellowship at the UCSF School of Medicine, where he still serves as faculty. He also has certifications in healthcare informatics from the University of Chicago and executive healthcare leadership from Cornell. Dr. Brar has served in executive and medical director roles for numerous hospitals and healthcare organizations.

Sarv Zand, MD, Functional Medicine Expert

A board-certified dermatologist and a leading expert on integrative and holistic medicine, Dr. Sarv Zand incorporates scientifically proven botanical remedies and wisdom from Ayurvedic medicine into her practice. She holds a bachelor of science in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University and a dual M.D from Harvard Medical School and MIT. At Harvard, she carried out a Melanoma Research Fellowship and then trained in dermatology at UC Davis.

Johnathan Edwards, MD, Peak Performance & Longevity

Dr. Edwards has trained in anesthesiology, neurology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and internal medicine. He is a professor at Touro University Nevada School of Medicine. For years, Dr. Edwards has pioneered IV ketamine treatment for Olympic athletes and prominent high-performing executives. Dr. Edwards also authored Suicide, COVID-19, and Ketamine: How a Little Known Drug Saves Lives.

Nicole Anders, PsyD, Intention & Integration

Dr. Anders is a licensed clinical psychologist, author, expert witness, speaker, and certified yoga instructor who specializes in treating trauma and PTSD. Trained in numerous evidence-based psychotherapies such as EMDR, Prolonged Exposure, Cognitive Processing Therapy, and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. Dr. Anders frequently brings forms of somatic therapy into her clinical work and works with patients on issues related to psychedelic science and all realms of holistic healing.

As the leading alternative mental health care company for online ketamine therapy, Better U is designed to enhance the human experience. Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy (PAP) is a breakthrough treatment that may help individuals facing depression, chronic stress, anxiety, alcoholism, chronic pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Better U supports individuals looking to improve their mental health and achieve long-term success with their extensive aftercare integration program, offering psychedelic medicine, functional medicine, proprietary treatment protocols, and integration, within the comfort of your own home. Guided by a world-class team of leaders in psychiatry and psychedelic medicine, Better U helps patients get the most out of their ketamine treatments by addressing the root causes of mental health challenges with proprietary medical protocols, technology, educational content, breakthrough experiences, and at-home psychedelic integration.

