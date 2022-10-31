Better U Expanding Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies to 9 States with Immersive Healing Centers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better U , a leading psychedelic-assisted therapy platform developed by psychiatrist Dr. Sam Zand , announced today the expansion of their telemedicine platform to include immersive psychedelic healing centers.

"At-home ketamine treatments are not suitable for everyone," said Dr. Sam Zand, co-founder of Better U. "Transitioning to a hybrid model allows us to provide additional care for a greater portion of the population that are struggling with treatment-resistant depression. Some people require additional medical supervision, some prefer initial in-person guidance, and some patients state their home is not a conducive space for healing. Further, adding immersive experiences to psychedelic therapy can optimize the body and mind's response to treatment, allowing for a comprehensive body-mind-spirit transformation."

Better U currently has a flagship location in Las Vegas and is launching centers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Tucson, Reno, Salt Lake City, St. George, Boise, Denver, Dallas, and Orlando. Better U is currently servicing 9 states and is planning to expand to 30 states in 2023. Looking to the future, Better U is preparing for immersive and drug-agnostic psychedelic therapy programs.

"With derivatives of MDMA, psilocybin, and other psychedelic molecules currently in phase 3 clinical trials, Better U is preparing to optimize care for those struggling with treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, and PTSD. In addition to alternative modalities, we are expanding services to provide talk therapy, nutrition coaching, meditation, yoga and breathwork classes. Creating immersive in-person experiences allows for additional clinical oversight, helps to mitigate safety, and adhere to evolving regulatory guidelines," said Derek Du Chesne, CEO of Better U . "Our goal is to ensure nobody falls through the cracks. Our focus has always been on an integrative approach to healing. While psychedelic therapy isn't right for everyone, for those struggling with suicidal thoughts, it can be a lifesaver." By expanding services, Better U hopes to transform mental health care by meeting people where they are rather than forcing them into a fixed care model.

By addressing the core causes of depression and anxiety, Better U is leading the way to transform mental wellness and reform psychiatry from the diagnose and treat illness model to self-exploration, neurological reset, and spiritual health model. Better U utilizes the power of psychedelic-assisted therapies to accelerate personal growth by enhancing brain function, facilitate transformational experiences, and coaching to develop healthier habits. Developed by Dr. Sam Zand from Johns Hopkins University, their Psychedelic Therapy program combines oral ketamine treatments and a compassionate support network to catalyze lasting change. At-home and in-office (in select states) services are available in California, Nevada, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Utah, Idaho and will be available in Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Connecticut by 2023.

