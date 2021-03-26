BetterBody Foods Launches Its New Oatsome Creamer Lite Oat Milk in Select Costcos

"We are thrilled to be launching Oatsome Creamer Lite Oat Milk in Costco!" said Stephen Kirlew, Chief Marketing Officer. "Oatsome Creamer Lite is a deliciously creamy organic oat milk that's naturally sweet, and with only 10 calories per serving you'll want to use it wherever you use whole milk - coffee and tea, oatmeal, cereal and much more!"

The new plant-based, vegan creamer has a silky-smooth taste and texture, added to hot or cold beverages and meals easily for a rich sweetness. It is made from organic, gluten-free oats with no gums, thickeners or stabilizers.

Oatsome Creamer Lite is a low-fat, low-calorie creamer that's perfect for coffee, oatmeal, and smoothies. Its Silky smooth taste adds dairy-free richness to everything it touches. And at only 10 calories per serving, you'll want to add a splash or two (or three!) instead of milk or cream to all your favorite beverages and dishes.

According to IRI, a leader in consumer packaged goods analytics, Oatsome is currently the fastest-growing shelf stable oat milk in the country. The brand launched its initial Oatsome Organic Oat Milk in September 2019 and has since expanded the line to include the Oatsome Organic Oat Milk, Barista; Oatsome Organic Oat Milk, Chocolate; and Oatsome Organic Oat Milk, Coffee Creamer.

Switching to dairy alternatives is a simple, direct way to impact the environment. Oats are one of the most sustainable grains and require 80 percent less water to grow than almonds.

For more information, visit https://oatsome.com and https://betterbodyfoods.com .

About BetterBody Foods:

BetterBody Foods believes making better food choices contributes to a happy and healthy life. They are committed to providing the best organic and natural foods for cooking, baking, health, and wellness.

SOURCE BetterBody Foods

