BetterBody Foods Launches the Only Oat Beverage on the Market that is Organic, Non-GMO & Gluten-Free

With no added sugar and completely soy and nut free, Oatsome is appealing to both the health-conscious and allergy-prone consumers. The new milk is not only deliciously drinkable and frothable, but you can use it anywhere you would use other dairy or non-dairy milks; including smoothies, coffee, lattes, in cereal and for baking.

BetterBody Foods (BBF) founder Stephen Richards has been following the rise in popularity of oat drinks in Europe and even tracked down and partnered with an Italian family who has been making this beverage for years.

"We're truly bringing the best Oat milk on the market to our customers," Richards said. "Only the finest ingredients go into Oatsome - the highest quality organic, non-GMO, gluten-free oats and no added sugar, gums, thickeners or stabilizers ever."

BetterBody Foods doesn't use carrageenan in their products, which is rare among alternative milks. In addition to taste, quality and versatility, Oastsome provides sustainability as a better alternative for the environment than dairy milk and especially almond milk. Almonds require over six times as much water to grow than oats.

Oatsome joins the brand's well-known product PBfit, the #1 selling peanut butter product on Amazon, along with other BBF pantry essentials such as organic chia seeds, organic coconut flour, avocado oil and avocado oil mayonnaise, to name but a few.

About BetterBody Foods: Founded by Stephen Richards, BetterBody Foods believes making better food choices contributes to a happy and healthy life. Committed to providing the best organic and natural foods for cooking, baking, health and wellness, the BBF team is constantly innovating and creating new healthy products. The 60 million dollar brand is creating household names such as their best-selling PBfit peanut butter powder and a range of products now available in major grocery retailers.

