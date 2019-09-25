BetterCloud And Dropbox Announce Strategic Partnership To Fuel The Digital Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud, the leading SaaS Operations Management (SaaSOps) platform, and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX), the world's first smart workspace, today announced a new strategic partnership. The first phase of this partnership involves the development of BetterCloud for Dropbox, a deep integration between the two platforms which will provide advanced data protection and orchestration functionality for Dropbox teams. This new offering for Dropbox customers will allow businesses to enforce custom security policies, scan content for sensitive data, and automate critical processes.

Dropbox will resell and distribute BetterCloud for Dropbox as its preferred solution for enabling secure and faster adoption of Dropbox Business. As part of this partnership, Dropbox is making a $5M strategic financial investment in BetterCloud to fuel the growth and development of the platform and its commercial efforts.

"At Dropbox, we've always believed that users should be able to use the tools they love at work," said Quentin Clark, Chief Technology Officer at Dropbox. "We know this way of working also brings challenges, especially around how to efficiently and securely manage a best-of-breed toolkit. That's why we're excited to partner with BetterCloud to give our users powerful solutions to automate and centralize management of their unique SaaS environments."

Customers of BetterCloud for Dropbox will benefit from the following SaaS security and management controls purpose-built for Dropbox:

Custom Security Policies: Monitor shifts in file and folder settings, changes in team administrators, new user-managed groups, and more. Automated policies can alert team admins to overexposed misconfigurations with custom conditioning and remediation via native Dropbox admin actions.

Monitor shifts in file and folder settings, changes in team administrators, new user-managed groups, and more. Automated policies can alert team admins to overexposed misconfigurations with custom conditioning and remediation via native Dropbox admin actions. Data Protection for Dropbox: Automated and on-demand content scanning within Dropbox files. Set up alerts and policies to search for sensitive data, such as files containing personally identifiable information (PII), files containing profanity, or files containing financial information. Administrators can specify policies to automatically alert and remediate files shared externally or publicly with sensitive information in it.

Automated and on-demand content scanning within Dropbox files. Set up alerts and policies to search for sensitive data, such as files containing personally identifiable information (PII), files containing profanity, or files containing financial information. Administrators can specify policies to automatically alert and remediate files shared externally or publicly with sensitive information in it. Granular Management of Dropbox Environment: Enhanced visibility and administration features for all of your Dropbox users, admins, groups, and files from a centralized org-wide grid. Create least privilege roles for team admins to give IT the power to control who can manage what within Dropbox.

Enhanced visibility and administration features for all of your Dropbox users, admins, groups, and files from a centralized org-wide grid. Create least privilege roles for team admins to give IT the power to control who can manage what within Dropbox. Automated Workflows for Account Capture, Onboarding, Offboarding: Custom workflows for orchestrating IT administrative actions related to the migration of new Dropbox Business accounts by ensuring captured user account settings conform with the company's security policies. By automating the onboarding and offboarding processes, companies save time and achieve compliance where IT can automatically transfer files, delete data on linked devices, and free up unused licenses immediately.

Subsequent phases of the partnership will involve deeper embedding of the BetterCloud functionality into the core Dropbox product and admin console.

"This announcement is especially exciting because BetterCloud and Dropbox are both championing the same cause: enabling productivity in the enterprise through the use of best-of-breed SaaS applications," said David Politis, CEO and Founder of BetterCloud. "To achieve this vision, we're jointly focused on helping users and IT manage the proliferation of tools that comes with this new way of working. Dropbox is doing it for end users with its smart workspace designed for an open ecosystem, and BetterCloud is complementing that with its SaaSOps platform that centralizes and automates operations for IT."

BetterCloud for Dropbox will be generally available for purchase as an add-on SKU of Dropbox Business later this year.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the first SaaS Operations Management platform, empowering IT and security teams to define, remediate, and enforce management and security policies for SaaS applications. Over 2,500 customers in 60+ countries rely on BetterCloud for continuous event monitoring, quickly remediating threats, and fully-automated policy enforcement. The company established the first-ever "SaaS Application Management and Security Framework" via two published books entitled "The IT Leader's Guide to SaaSOps" — Vol. 1: "A Six-part Framework for Managing Your SaaS Applications" & Vol. 2: "How to Secure Your SaaS Applications." BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is the world's first smart workspace that helps people and teams focus on the work that matters. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, we're on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has 12 offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com

SOURCE BetterCloud

Related Links

www.bettercloud.com

