BetterCloud Announces a 3x ROI Guarantee Program to Help IT Rapidly Eliminate Wasted SaaS Spend

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the premier SaaS Management Platform provider, announced the BetterCloud Guarantee. The bold program guarantees that new customers will see 3x ROI within 90 days of implementation, rapidly delivering significant value to customers. The BetterCloud Guarantee introduces a compelling and differentiated offering in the market as the first and only guarantee in the SaaS Management industry that is based solely on customers use of the platform, and not professional services.

"In today's economic climate IT professionals are being pushed to uncover software savings in order to fund AI-fueled innovation initiatives," said Jesse Levin, CEO of BetterCloud. "Countless customers have eliminated wasted SaaS spend so quickly using our platform that their investment in BetterCloud paid for itself almost instantly. The BetterCloud Guarantee gives new customers the assurance that they will also quickly identify meaningful software spend savings."

According to Gartner's SaaS Sprawl report (October 2024), at least 30% of all SaaS licenses are unused or underused, and organizations that fail to centrally manage SaaS lifecyles will overspend by at least 25% through 2027. SaaS management empowers organizations to leverage the intelligence and automation of SaaS applications and vendors, while reducing overspending, risk, and SaaS sprawl.

SaaS spend optimization with BetterCloud enables companies to eliminate shadow IT by discovering, and measuring the usage and value of cloud applications across an organization. Furthermore, only BetterCloud offers a comprehensive and integrated taxonomy (powered by G2) to make sense of companies' SaaS ecosystems. This enables organizations to easily highlight overlapping tools, unused licenses, and infrequently used software in order to automate assignments and license reclamations, and effortlessly reduce SaaS bloat. The BetterCloud platform unifies SaaS spend, operations, security, and compliance management in one platform, making it the most complete SaaS management platform on the market.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the premier SaaS Management Platform, transforming employee experiences, optimizing operational efficiency, centralizing data protection, and managing software expenditures intelligently. With extensive integrations and no-code workflow automation, BetterCloud ensures you never manually onboard or offboard employees again. Trusted by thousands of customers and over 2 million users, BetterCloud oversees $35B in annual SaaS transactions. For more information visit https://www.bettercloud.com/ .

