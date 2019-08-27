BetterCloud Appoints Chris Jones as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Operations Management (SaaSOps) platform, announced today the appointment of Chris Jones as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chris' 20+ years driving revenue operations at leading companies such as BeyondTrust, PROS, Microsoft and EMC will support BetterCloud's mission to provide enterprises with a comprehensive solution for managing and securing their SaaS applications. As CRO, Chris will be responsible for all aspects of BetterCloud's sales efforts, supporting the company's expansion across current and new markets.

"We're excited to have found a sales leader with such a high degree of strategic and operational experience," said David Politis, CEO of BetterCloud. "Chris' proven track record of leading winning teams in fast-growing B2B markets will undoubtedly help us accelerate our growth in the coming years. We're lucky to have found someone of Chris' calibre."

Most recently, Chris served as CRO of BeyondTrust where he led a global team of 250 sales professionals across 14 countries and had oversight responsibility for the company's inside sales, enterprise sales, solution engineers, business development, sales and partner enablement, sales operations and all channels. While at BeyondTrust, he also played a key role integrating the acquisitions of three companies. Previously, Chris spent nearly a decade at PROS in a number of sales leadership roles including Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Chris played a key role in transforming the sales org to adopt a cloud-first approach that resulted in achieving 100 percent of new customers purchasing SaaS. Prior to that, Chris led Microsoft's greater southeast district (enterprise and partner group) spanning six southern states where he drove $720M in annual revenues. He has also held several sales leadership roles at large corporations such as EMC.

"This couldn't be a better time to join BetterCloud," said Jones. "They hold a unique first-mover leadership position in the SaaSOps market with thousands of customers depending on its platform to manage and secure their SaaS environments. David has built a stellar team of technology leaders and I look forward to playing a part in the company's accelerating success."

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the first SaaS Operations Management platform, empowering IT and security teams to define, remediate, and enforce management and security policies for SaaS applications. Over 2,500 customers in 60+ countries rely on BetterCloud for continuous event monitoring, quickly remediating threats, and fully-automated policy enforcement. To further guide customers on their SaaS strategy, the company established the first-ever "SaaS Application Management and Security Framework" in its newly published book, Controlling Your SaaS Environment . BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with an engineering office in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

