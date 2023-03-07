BetterCloud Appoints Meric Turkoglu as Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Business Growth

Former Informatica and Proofpoint revenue leader brings two decades of sales strategy to fuel next stage of company's growth

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Management Platform provider, today announced the appointment of Meric Turkoglu as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Turkoglu comes to BetterCloud with nearly 20 years of experience driving revenue growth and building successful sales teams for leading enterprises and high-growth startups. In this role, he will oversee all global efforts for Sales, Business Development, Channel, Account Management and Value & Solution Engineering.

"This has been a momentous year for BetterCloud, marked by the strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners . We continue our upward trajectory with IT leaders fully embracing the critical value of zero-trust automation to manage and secure the growing stack of SaaS applications," said David Politis, CEO, BetterCloud. "To drive the next phase of our growth, we were looking for a sales leader with strategic and operational experience and a proven track record of leading winning teams in fast-growing markets—and we found one. We're looking forward to working alongside Meric to take BetterCloud to new heights."

Most recently, Turkoglu led a global corporate sales and business development team at data management leader Informatica. There, he built a high-velocity cloud go-to-market operation across all digital sales, and scaled all global business development teams, helping the company go through a successful IPO in 2021. Prior to that, he spent eight years at global cybersecurity leader Proofpoint. Turkoglu's various roles there—leading global teams across field sales, inside sales, vertical sales, business development, regional sales and sales engineering—contributed to the company's hyper growth on the heels of its IPO in 2012. He also ran the company's go-to-market strategy for its largest acquisition to date, Wombat Security. Turkoglu also held positions at such companies as Selectica, eBay and VeriSign.

"As the pioneer of SaaS management, the differentiated value BetterCloud continues to deliver to its customers is unmatched," said Turkoglu. "I'm honored and very excited to have the opportunity to join the team and play a part in writing the next chapter in the company's growth as it continues to elevate the role of IT across its customer base."

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the market-leading SaaS management platform, enabling IT teams to eliminate up to 78 percent of SaaS management work. BetterCloud automates onboarding, offboarding & mid-lifecycle changes, SaaS application access & entitlements, and security policies in a multi-SaaS environment. By streamlining and automating critical work like user lifecycle processes and day-to-day operations, BetterCloud's thousands of customers enjoy greater operational efficiency and employee productivity.

Headquartered in New York City, with a product and engineering office in Atlanta, GA as well as innovation hubs & remote talent across the U.S., BetterCloud is backed, among others, by some of the best technology investors including Vista Equity Partners, Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital, and Accel.

For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com

SOURCE BetterCloud