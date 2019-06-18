BetterCloud Appoints Rachel Orston as Chief Customer Officer

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Operations Management platform, announced today the appointment of Rachel Orston as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) as part of its continued focus to drive stellar customer experiences across the business. With more than two decades driving customer success for a number of prominent SaaS and IT technology companies like Sony and IBM, Orston will be responsible for leading customer experience activities across the entire organization, as well as execution across the customer success, services and support teams.

"We've been laser focused on the customer from day one — not only to ensure they're getting the best experience possible, but also bringing them into the fold on product innovation," said David Politis, CEO of BetterCloud. "Ultimately, it's because of our great customers that we have the platform you see today, and we're doubling down on our commitment to them by bringing in a seasoned leader like Rachel. Her expertise in driving customer success and revenue for some of the world's biggest tech companies will undoubtedly catapult our customer-centric efforts to new heights."

Most recently, Orston served as CEO at UserIQ where she helped drive significant revenue growth and venture capital funding for the company. During her tenure, the company earned "Leader" status as a Customer Success platform by G2Crowd, was named as one of the "Best Places to Work" by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2017, and a TAG Top 40 Innovative Company in 2017 and 2018. Previously, she drove customer success and SaaS growth for IBM, covering Watson and all of IBM's SaaS businesses. Prior to IBM, she led customer adoption and client services at Silverpop (acquired by IBM in 2014), where she was responsible for onboarding, implementation and overall customer growth.

"I've helped companies scale revenue from the first $1M to $1B, and I know a winning company when I see one," said Orston. "BetterCloud has been able to achieve what few have: they've scaled rapidly to thousands of customers while maintaining an outstanding level of customer service — and that's no easy feat. The company is on a fast track to becoming the next unicorn, and I look forward to playing a role in its next growth chapter."

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the first SaaS Operations Management platform, empowering IT and security teams to define, remediate, and enforce management and security policies for SaaS applications. Over 2,500 customers in 60+ countries rely on BetterCloud for continuous event monitoring, quickly remediating threats, and fully-automated policy enforcement. To further guide customers on their SaaS strategy, the company established the first-ever "SaaS Application Management and Security Framework" in its newly published book, Controlling Your SaaS Environment . BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with an engineering office in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

SOURCE BetterCloud

Related Links

http://www.bettercloud.com

