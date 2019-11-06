BetterCloud Granted First Patent For Managing And Securing Activity In Cloud-Based Software Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the first provider of SaaSOps solutions to manage and secure the digital workplace, today announced the issuance of its first patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent is entitled "Methods and Systems to Manage Data Objects in a Cloud Computing Environment" and its number is 10,467,426. BetterCloud's patented technology allows customers to gain meaningful insights and enforce real-time policies on their users and data across all of their SaaS applications.

"This is the first patent BetterCloud has been issued for our SaaSOps platform, and it reflects our strategy to broaden our technology to better serve our customers," said David Politis, CEO and Founder, BetterCloud. "We offer a much-needed solution for managing and securing a company's SaaS application stack, and this patent covers a core part of our innovation strategy."

Where other IT and security products focus on a single application, or only manage users across multiple applications, the BetterCloud platform creates rich relationships between the data across all of a customer's SaaS applications. This allows the combination of activity feeds from SaaS applications with BetterCloud's patented data graph to provide a new level of operational intelligence and automation that can solve SaaS management and security use cases.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the first provider of SaaSOps solutions to manage and secure the digital workplace. Over 2,500 customers in 60+ countries rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across a company's SaaS application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, the company established the first-ever "SaaS Application Management and Security Framework" via two published books entitled "The IT Leader's Guide to SaaSOps" — Vol. 1: "A Six-part Framework for Managing Your SaaS Applications" & Vol. 2: "How to Secure Your SaaS Applications." BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

SOURCE BetterCloud

Related Links

www.bettercloud.com

