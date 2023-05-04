Betterguards Announces New CEO, Tony Verutti

Tony Verutti joins innovative sports technology startup to support rapid growth and global expansion

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterguards, a next-generation sports technology innovator, announced today the appointment of Tony Verutti as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 25th, 2023. Verutti brings an exceptional track record in business leadership and deep experience in strategy and global brand licensing to an already standout Betterguards team.

Tony Verutti, Chief Executive Officer, Betterguards

"It's an honor to join such an innovative company built on protecting and enhancing athletic performance," said Verutti. "Over 200 million ankle injuries occur each year in the U.S. alone, and we feel a deep responsibility to protect athletes at every level. The adaptive ankle brace technology developed by Betterguards allows people to return to play with greater protection and without sacrificing freedom of movement. It's world-class German engineering at its finest."

As CEO, Verutti brings both extensive experience in leading international operations, business development, and global licensing, with a dedicated commitment to sustainability. He spent the first decade of his career in management consulting working with high-tech firms throughout Silicon Valley before earning his International MBA from SDA Bocconi in Milan, Italy. His vision and leadership will be instrumental in overseeing all business functions across Europe and the U.S. while establishing the Betterguards technology as an essential ingredient in sports performance and injury prevention.

Betterguards adaptive ankle brace tech uses intelligent stabilization and flexible compression to protect against common ankle injuries without restricting freedom of movement. Developed over 9 years by German engineers, is the first of its kind, delivering precision engineering in injury prevention technology. This latest announcement comes as the company gains momentum following its collaboration with NBA Launchpad in 2022 and prepares to make Betterguards products available in the U.S. market.

About Betterguards

Betterguards is a next-generation sports technology company changing the game through injury prevention and performance innovation. The adaptive ankle protection system at the core of Betterguards delivers responsive ankle stabilization without restricting a full range of motion. This breakthrough ankle protection system protects athletes from sudden ankle twisting or rolling without sacrificing freedom of movement. Developed in partnership with world-class athletes, Betterguards delivers German engineering in the world's most advanced injury protection device.

Founded in 2014, Betterguards is headquartered in Berlin, Germany with operations in New York City and led by CEO Tony Verutti. In 2022, Betterguards was one of five companies selected by NBA Launchpad to work alongside league and team advisors focusing on ankle injury protection and recovery, furthering its commitment to put athletes at the forefront of innovation.

