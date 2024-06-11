BetterInvesting Launches a 'Matchmaking' Service for Investment Clubs and Individual Members

TROY, Mich., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An investment club is a great way to learn about the stock market in a fun, social environment. But what if your friends, family or neighbors don't share your interest in launching a club?

That's not a problem for BetterInvesting members.

The US-based nonprofit organization recently launched Investment Club Connect, a free "matchmaking" service which gets would-be investment club members together with an existing club that meets in their area – or online. Many investment clubs enthusiastically welcome new faces and have affordable investment minimums.

For Investment Club Connect, custom-matching technology uses location, gender and other preferences to pinpoint the perfect fit between an individual and an investment club which aligns with that person's financial goals, interests and style. Personal information from participants is secure and only shared with potential club matches. Investment Club Connect participants are under no obligation to join any club that pops up as a match. The choice is theirs.

BetterInvesting investment clubs exist in all 50 states. Countless clubs include members who have studied investing for years to decades and are happy to share their knowledge.

Only BetterInvesting members are eligible to join Investment Club Connect. Right now, BetterInvesting is offering a free 30-day membership. From the moment a new member joins BetterInvesting, it's easy to sign up for Investment Club Connect, a complimentary service, as well as take advantage of unbiased stock investing classes, educational videos, BetterInvesting Magazine plus effective online stock selection and analysis tools including the Stock Selection Guide.

BetterInvesting and its local chapters do not endorse or otherwise recommend joining a specific investment club, nor are we affiliated with any investment club that participates in the Investment Club Connect program other than chapter run model clubs. Investment clubs are separate, private entities, composed of individuals who elect other club members. BetterInvesting does not guarantee investment results of any clubs.

