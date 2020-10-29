BetterInvesting™ Magazine Chooses Coca-Cola As "Growth" Stock And CBOE Global Markets As "Undervalued" For January 2021 Issue

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) as its January 2021 "Stock to Study" and CBOE Global Markets Inc. (NYSE: CBOE) as its "Undervalued Stock" for investors' informational and educational use.

"The Committee is encouraging investors to consider how the pandemic has impacted the long-term outlook of those companies," said Ken Zendel, CEO of BetterInvesting / National Association of Investors Corp. "Has the company reset itself for growth in this environment? Has the pandemic created more, or less, demand for the company's products when, or if, a vaccine arrives? Using one's own judgment, coupled with BetterInvesting's time-tested approach and powerful suite of tools will guide investors towards good decisions."

Check BetterInvesting's January issue for more details about these stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Coca-Cola and CBOE Global Markets by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; Phil Keating, CFA and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors Corporation (NAIC), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting is dedicated to providing unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools in order to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to both individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

CONTACT: 877-275-6242

SOURCE NAIC-BetterInvesting