BetterInvesting™ Magazine Chooses CVS Health Corp. As "Growth" Stock and Charles Schwab Corp. As "Undervalued" For March 2021 Issue

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) as its "Stock to Study" and Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) its "Undervalued Stock" in the March 2021 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"Interest and participation in the stock market among individual investors, accelerated by the pandemic, has reached unprecedented levels," said Doron P. Levin, editor of BetterInvesting Magazine. "Never before have skill, knowledge and the time-tested principles for intelligently selecting equities yielded so much value for those who possess them."

Check BetterInvesting's March 2021 issue for more details about these stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of CVS and Charles Schwab by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors Corporation (NAIC), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting is dedicated to providing unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools in order to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to both individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org.

