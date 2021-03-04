BetterInvesting™ Magazine Chooses Lowe's Companies Inc. As "Growth" Stock and Chevron Corp. As "Undervalued" For April 2021 Issue

TROY, Mich., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) as its "Stock to Study" and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) is its "Undervalued Stock" in the May 2021 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"Given the current environment, the Securities Review Committee today felt it was especially important to remind investors of BetterInvesting Principle #4: to diversify your holdings to minimize risk," said Ken Zendel, the chief executive officer of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

Check BetterInvesting's May 2021 issue for more details about these stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Lowe's and Chevron by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors Corporation (NAIC), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting is dedicated to providing unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools in order to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to both individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: 877-275-6242

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting

Related Links

http://www.betterinvesting.org

