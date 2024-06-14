BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Medtronic PLC

TROY, Mich., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) as its "Stock to Study" and Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the September 2024 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"With GameStop back in the headlines, the siren song of easy money has returned, luring the unschooled down treacherous paths. The National Association of Investors counsels everyday Americans seeking long term wealth to focus on fundamentals and learn to earn," said Ken Zendel, CEO of National Association of Investors Corp. (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

For a refresher on GameStop vs. the fundamentals, read:

https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/investing/market-madness-short-selling-short-squeeze

Check the September 2024 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Medtronic by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Dan Rutter, CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA; Lauren Adams, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: 877-275-6242

SOURCE NAIC-BetterInvesting