BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Booking Holdings Inc. and Skyworks Solutions Inc.

TROY, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) as its "Stock to Study" and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the August 2023 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"BetterInvesting is distinctive – there's nothing quite like this unbiased investment education organization – not Motley Fool, Nerdwallet, no one. BetterInvesting is a community of investors, educating and helping one another. Second, as a nonprofit, the financial success of our members is paramount. Third, we teach our members how to invest profitably in stocks of high-quality growth companies, helping them reach their long-term financial goals; just as we have been doing for over 70 years," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

For a free lesson on 6 steps to successful investing, visit https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/getting-started-with-stocks/6-steps-for-successful-stock-investing.

Check the August 2023 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of Bookings Holdings Inc. and Skyworks Solutions Inc. by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: 877-275-6242

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting