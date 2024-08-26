BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Brown-Forman Corp.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) as its "Stock to Study" and Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE: BFB) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the November 2024 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

Over fifty years ago, the founding father of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), George A. Nicholson Jr. CFA, said the following, which still rings true today:

"As we go back to work this fall, it is well to keep in mind the greatest lesson investment club education can teach investors. This lesson is very simple: It is generally more profitable to invest for five years in a company with growing earnings than it is to pursue the ups and downs of public opinion."

To learn more about the Common Traits of the best stocks, visit https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/getting-started-with-stocks/common-traits-of-the-best-stocks.

Check the November 2024 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of Cognizant Technology and Brown Forman by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Dan Rutter, CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: 877-275-6242

SOURCE NAIC-BetterInvesting