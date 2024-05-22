BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on FedEx and Gap

TROY, Mich., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) as its "Stock to Study" and Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the August 2024 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"For those who want to learn more about the fundamentals of FedEx or The Gap or thousands of other stocks like Apple, Nvidia and Tesla, there is no better tool than the Stock Selection Guide. Millionaires across the US utilize the Stock Selection Guide in order to determine if a given stock is selling at a reasonable price. Hundreds attended the annual BetterInvesting National Convention this past week to sharpen their Stock Selection Guide skills, listen to Sam Stovall's keynote address and more," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

To learn more about the Stock Selection Guide, watch the three-minute video at https://youtu.be/-_aT34Ou-AU?si=QvLsKkpb-00dRWJk or learn more by visiting https://www.betterinvesting.org/find-great-stocks/online-tools

Check the August 2024 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the https://ssg.betterinvesting.org/trial/ssgplus/?studyid=16376239 to study the investment potential of FedEx by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Lauren Adams, CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; Anne Nichols, CFA; and Dan Rutter, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

