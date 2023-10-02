BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Five Below Inc. and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

TROY, Mich., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: Five) as its "Stock to Study" and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the December 2023 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"The seven independent CFAs who comprise the Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee use the same powerful tool to analyze stocks which our members have used for decades: the Stock Selection Guide. For those looking for the best stocks to buy, there is nothing in the marketplace that compares," said Ken Zendel, CEO of National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

To learn more, visit https://www.betterinvesting.org/find-great-stocks/online-tools

Check the December 2023 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of Five Below Inc. and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Lauren Adams, CFA; Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org.

