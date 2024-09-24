BetterLesson and Exploring Your Potential Announce Partnership to Elevate Career and Technical Education in Schools

Building scalable, sustainable systems ensures upward economic mobility for students

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterLesson, a leading national provider of personalized professional learning, today announced a partnership with Exploring Your Potential (EYP), an innovative career readiness program that empowers students to chart customized life and career paths. This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in equipping educators with the tools and strategies to seamlessly integrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) into school curricula, ultimately helping students to navigate and succeed in their career journeys.

By merging Exploring Your Potential's cutting-edge CTE programs—which focus on helping students discover and hone essential skills for long-term success—with BetterLesson's data-driven professional learning expertise, the partnership aims to transform how educators approach career readiness. The collaboration is particularly focused on supporting CTE educators and industry professionals transitioning into teaching roles, providing them with practical strategies and ongoing support to ensure their success in the classroom.

Empowering Educators with Practical Strategies

The initial phase of the partnership will feature a series of interactive webinars facilitated by BetterLesson, along with "Learning Walks" designed to help school administrators measure and track progress toward key learning objectives. These initiatives ensure educators meet students where they are by equipping them with training and strategies to effectively implement career readiness programs that resonate with students and lead to meaningful outcomes.

"We're excited to collaborate with Exploring Your Potential to provide educators with the support and professional development training they need to implement career readiness programs successfully," said Matthew Kennard, CEO of BetterLesson. "As schools and districts seek to prepare students for the future, we're dedicated to ensuring that educators have the high-quality professional learning necessary to make career readiness a core part of their instruction."

Leverage External Funding Opportunities

In addition to empowering educators, the partnership will also help schools leverage external funding opportunities, such as the Career and Technical Education Implementation Grant (CTEIG) and the Strong Workforce Program (SWP) grants in California. With application deadlines fast approaching in early October, schools and districts are encouraged to explore these vital funding sources to support the integration of career readiness programs into their curricula.

"Partnering with BetterLesson allows us to extend the reach and fidelity of our career readiness programs," said Jennifer Kushell, CEO of Exploring Your Potential. "By combining our expertise, we're equipping educators with the programming and co-curricular resources they need to inspire students to envision bigger, brighter futures for themselves that activate their motivation and persistence. Together, we're preparing emerging talent to confidently navigate into the workforce."

Through this collaboration, BetterLesson and Exploring Your Potential are not just enhancing career readiness, the joint initiative is paving the way for a new approach to CTE education that enables students to confidently engage in the evolving job market.

About BetterLesson ( www.betterlesson.com )

BetterLesson provides personalized, job-embedded professional learning that helps educators develop the skills and strategies necessary to create supportive, student-centered classrooms.

About Exploring Your Potential ( www.exploringyourpotential.com )

Exploring Your Potential (EYP) is a comprehensive career readiness program designed to build confidence, clarity and direction, transforming the way students explore their options for education and career. EYP empowers schools to immediately impact Engagement, Enrollment, Persistence, and Graduation with a highly scalable online learning platform and curriculum that engages, impacts and transforms human potential.

