BetterLesson and Kiddom Partnership Aims to Deliver High-Quality Instructional Materials to K-12 Schools

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterLesson, a leading provider of high-quality virtual and in-person K–12 professional learning, proudly announces a partnership with Kiddom, a paradigm shifter for equitable learning experiences and publisher of high-quality instructional resources.

Kiddom is revolutionary technology, providing scalable access to and implementation of high-quality instructional materials. Through partnerships with the highest quality curriculum providers with proven efficacy, Kiddom transforms paper into engaging, customizable teaching and learning experiences.

This collaboration between BetterLesson and Kiddom bridges two tangential components of curriculum implementation together. By seamlessly connecting crucial aspects of teaching and professional learning on one powerful platform, the partnership enhances and streamlines the overall curriculum implementation journey.

"Giving teachers a textbook is not good enough. We believe in knowledge-rich professional learning pairing materials with technology designed to ease implementation," said Abbas Manjee, Kiddom co-founder and Chief Academic Officer. "The BetterLesson and Kiddom partnership enables practitioners and administrators to do justice to the instructional intent of the high quality materials adopted while applying the paradigm-shifting functionality of Kiddom to better implement."

Key highlights of the BetterLesson + Kiddom partnership include:

Curriculum Management for OUR Math 6-8, IM K-12 Math, EL Education K-8 Language Arts Curriculum, OpenSciEd 6-8, and Odell Education High School Literacy Program: Through BetterLesson, educators will learn how they can effortlessly customize, share, and manage curriculum on the Kiddom platform. This ensures a more efficient and cohesive approach to lesson planning and delivery.





Differentiated Instruction: Kiddom empowers educators to easily differentiate instruction. Teachers can tailor learning experiences to individual needs, fostering a more personalized and student-centered environment.





Assessment Capabilities: With Kiddom, learners can take assessments online, providing a user-friendly and efficient way to gauge student understanding and monitor progress. Teachers gain instant access to performance data, enabling them to make data-driven decisions to enhance teaching strategies.





Data & Analytics: The partnership between BetterLesson and Kiddom equips educators and administrators with powerful insights and tools to create individual learning paths based on real data. This collaborative effort aims to reveal data insights that pinpoint critical district initiatives from intervention to programming.

"We are excited to partner with Kiddom to work with schools and districts to implement high-quality instructional materials with integrity. Kiddom's thoughtful, data-driven approach to curriculum adoption deeply aligns with BetterLesson's commitment to supporting educators to meet the needs of all students through comprehensive, scalable professional development." said Matt Kennard, CEO of BetterLesson. "We believe that our partnership will help fulfill the promise of HQIM and drive incredible results for educators and students."

About BetterLesson

BetterLesson provides 1:1 virtual coaching and small-group professional learning to help educators create classrooms where students drive their own learning, exercise choice and ownership, and develop the personal agency they need to succeed. They provide job-embedded educator support across a wide range of topics including curriculum adoption and implementation, instructional leadership, inclusive and responsive practices, and flexible instructional models. BetterLesson has partnered with more than 57,000 educators across 47 states as well as D.C., Puerto Rico, and 12 countries internationally. The company hosts a growing library of evidence-based strategies reaching 500,000 educators monthly. BetterLesson values the pursuit of educational equity and is dedicated to ensuring every student—regardless of race, income, national origin, gender identity, ability or location—has access to an excellent education. Learn more at http://www.betterlesson.com .

About Kiddom

Kiddom is a groundbreaking educational platform that promotes student equity by uniting high-quality instructional materials with dynamic digital teaching and learning. Through unparalleled curriculum management functionality, Kiddom empowers schools and districts to take ownership of their content – resulting in learning experiences tailored to meet the unique needs and goals of local communities. Kiddom's high-quality curricula is layered with robust teacher and leader data insights to drive the continuous improvement of instructional decisions, school programming, and professional learning.

To learn more about Kiddom, visit Kiddom's website .

SOURCE BetterLesson