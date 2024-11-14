BetterLesson Announces Partnership with Littera Education to Enhance Tutoring Support for K12 Schools in Philadelphia

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterLesson , a leader in data-driven, high-quality, personalized professional learning, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Littera Education, a provider of personalized tutoring services. This partnership will leverage our combined expertise to deliver innovative professional learning tools and services, empowering tutors to provide impactful, high-quality instruction to students.

We are thrilled to be working together supporting the School District of Philadelphia, providing professional development and management support as the district builds a tutor corps to provide students with additional supports during the school day. Through collaborative efforts, we are committed to fostering a supportive learning environment that not only enhances tutor effectiveness but ultimately drives student success.

"Partnering with Littera allows us to expand our reach and better serve educators and students alike," said Matthew Kennard, CEO of BetterLesson. "By providing integrated resources that support both teaching and learning, we can create a more impactful educational environment."

Together, BetterLesson and Littera aim to streamline access to essential resources for schools and districts, facilitating the development of robust support systems for educators and students. This partnership will ultimately enhance the tutoring experience, ensuring that students receive the targeted support they need to succeed.

"Working with BetterLesson enables us to provide tutors with the training and scaffolded professional learning needed to implement tutoring sessions using the district's core curriculum," said Justin Serrano, founder and CEO of Littera Education. "By empowering tutors with this training, students receive tutoring that is coherent with core instruction, leading to better outcomes."

At BetterLesson, we believe that every student deserves access to a high-quality education, and tutoring plays a vital role in making education more equitable and impactful. By providing personalized support tailored to individual learning needs, tutoring helps to bridge gaps in understanding and fosters a more inclusive learning environment. This alignment with BetterLesson's mission ensures that all students—regardless of their backgrounds or challenges—have the opportunity to thrive academically, empowering them to reach their full potential.

For more information about the partnership and upcoming initiatives, please visit betterlesson.com or contact Rachel Jordan at [email protected].

About BetterLesson

BetterLesson empowers K-12 educators with 1:1 virtual coaching and small-group professional learning to create classrooms where students drive their own learning, exercise choice and ownership, and develop the personal agency they need to succeed. They provide job-embedded educator support across a wide range of topics, including curriculum adoption and implementation, instructional leadership, inclusive and responsive practices, and flexible instructional models. Learn more at www.betterlesson.com .

About Littera

Littera was founded on the premise that high-quality tutoring can dramatically improve student outcomes. The problem is that traditional tutoring models are not widely accessible to students who need it most due to the high cost and operational intensity of delivering tutoring in a school setting. Our goal is to enable school systems to design and deliver equitable, high-quality, and effective tutoring to every student who needs it. Learn more at www.litteraeducation.com .

