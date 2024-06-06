BetterLesson partners with Ohio ESC's for Statewide Math Professional Learning

An innovative, standards-aligned professional learning program will continue to support student-centered math instruction across Ohio this Fall and beyond.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterLesson , a leading national provider of high-quality, personalized professional learning, announces its partnership with the Ohio Education Service Center Association (OESCA), the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio (ESCCO) to build sustainable capacity to support student-centered math instruction across the state, aligned to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce priorities. The collaboration represents the continued investment in helping educators grow their instructional practice in alignment with Ohio's Learning Standards for Mathematics and the Ohio Materials Matter initiative as well as the critical role that Ohio's 51 Educational Service Centers play in supporting 600+ school districts across the state.

"Our collaboration with BetterLesson marks a critical stride toward equipping Ohio educators with the tools they require to teach mathematics effectively," said Tom Reed, Project Manager for the Ohio ESC Association "Together, we are pioneering professional development in mathematics education to support instructional leaders, teachers, and, ultimately, students across the state."

The professional learning plan, developed jointly with ESCCO, includes a robust learning series for Educational Service Center coaches and school-based instructional leaders across Ohio to build instructional leadership capacity with a focus on student-centered math practices. The year-long partnership sought to equip and empower these instructional leaders through one-on-one coaching, workshops, and in-person learning walks and was designed to provide educators with a personalized learning pathway to deepen their instructional leadership skills while bolstering the quality of math instruction in their schools. By incorporating school and district leaders into the partnership, BetterLesson aims to help establish sustainable capacity to promote high-quality math instruction across the state.

"The role of effective professional learning is paramount in transforming education practices. Our collaboration with DEW, ESCCO, and OESCA will equip educators, coaches, and administrators with the tools and skills they need to transform their teaching methods and elevate student learning experiences," said Matthew Kennard, CEO of BetterLesson.

The partnership also includes a webinar series open to educators across the state of Ohio to build their knowledge of student-centered math instruction and its role in supporting positive student outcomes. During the 2023-24 school year, educators who participate in this webinar series will be able to extend their learning by accessing actionable, on-demand courses and resources through BetterLesson's innovative platform, the BL Lab , free of charge.

As a leading national provider with scaled implementations in states like Louisiana, North Carolina, and Arizona, BetterLesson is primed to offer their expertise and resources in supporting professional learning across the state. BetterLesson would like to acknowledge the Department of Education & Workforce for envisioning this opportunity, the Ohio Education Service Center Association for conducting the RFP process, and the Central Ohio Education Service Center for administering and providing oversight of the grant.

About BetterLesson

BetterLesson empowers K-12 educators with 1:1 virtual coaching and small-group professional learning to create classrooms where students drive their own learning, exercise choice and ownership, and develop the personal agency they need to succeed. They provide job-embedded educator support across a wide range of topics including curriculum adoption and implementation, instructional leadership, inclusive and responsive practices, and flexible instructional models. BetterLesson has partnered with more than 57,000 educators across 47 states as well as D.C., Puerto Rico, and 12 countries internationally. The company hosts a growing library of evidence-based strategies reaching 500,000 educators monthly. BetterLesson values the pursuit of educational equity and is dedicated to ensuring every student—regardless of race, income, national origin, gender identity, ability or location—has access to an excellent education. Learn more at http://www.betterlesson.com .

About Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA)

The Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) represents the superintendents, teachers, supervisors and other personnel of Ohio's Educational Service Centers and seeks to promote excellence in education through the quality services provided by its member organizations. OESCA provides legislative updates, coordinates member lobbying efforts and organizes communications among its member organizations. OESCA also provides professional development opportunities for service center administrators and personnel through issue-related seminars and major conferences. Learn more about OESCA at https://www.oesca.org/ .

About Educational Service Center of Central Ohio (ESCCO)

The ESC of Central Ohio responds to the needs of our partners and provides services to support quality educational opportunities for all students. Learn more about ESCCO at http://www.escco.org/ .

SOURCE BetterLesson