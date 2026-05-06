BetterLife Announces Definitive Agreement to Partner with Sons of Norway, Extending its Presence to More Than 400 Communities

MADISON, Wis., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BetterLife announced its partnership with Sons of Norway, a globally recognized, member-owned, and community-based organization founded in 1895. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Upon completion, Sons of Norway members and lodges will integrate with BetterLife, strengthening BetterLife's ability to promote well-being and community service. BetterLife will now serve more than 400 communities nationwide.

"For more than 130 years, Sons of Norway has built a culture of service, belonging, and community—values that closely reflect and reinforce our mission at BetterLife," said Chris Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of BetterLife. "It is our vision to extend our service to many more communities, and this partnership is a meaningful step in our long-term commitment to fulfill our mission of promoting member well-being and deepening community involvement. Sons of Norway has an established track record as a pillar of the communities in which it operates, making it the perfect partner for BetterLife as we continue our work to realize our vision."

Following legal close, Sons of Norway will join BetterLife as one of its community organizations and continue to operate under its own name and brand, maintaining its lodge system, foundation, cultural programs, and local activities. BetterLife will provide financial strength, operational support, and long–term stability to help sustain the organization's mission and preserve the traditions and heritage that are central to Sons of Norway and the communities it serves. Members will continue participating in the same local activities and traditions that define the organization, and the Sons of Norway Foundation will continue to support members and celebrate Norwegian heritage and culture.

The agreement reflects BetterLife's long-term vision to grow through partnerships with mission-driven organizations in a way that preserves local identity, strengthens community ties, and expands support for members and stakeholders.

BetterLife and Sons of Norway currently expect the transaction to close later this summer, pending regulatory approval, with full integration anticipated by the end of the year.

Additional information for members will be available at sofn.com/newpartnership, which will be updated as the transaction progresses.

SOURCE BetterLife