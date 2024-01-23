BetterManager Rebrands as New Level Work and Prepares for Launch of Business Impact-Focused Leadership Development Platform

Private equity-backed, enterprise leadership development startup to unveil next-generation solution for delivering and measuring the impact of leadership development

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership development platform BetterManager today announced it has rebranded as New Level Work , reflecting the company's vision of changing workplace mindsets and lifting performance. The company also announced plans for a Q1 rollout of a new coaching and training technology platform designed to accelerate leadership development and deliver tangible business results and measure the impact of leadership development investments.

The new platform is a 100% virtual, technology-enabled leadership development solution. It provides never-before-seen insight into the business impact that New Level Work's leadership development training provides.

"Unlike other coaching platforms that measure only participant satisfaction or completion rates, the New Level Work platform explicitly connects leadership development to tangible business outcomes, providing clear evidence of return on investment," said New Level Work Co-Founder and CEO Stephane Panier. " Our research has shown that every dollar invested in leadership development returns an average of $7 back in the form of increased revenue and decreased costs. Our new platform will help people leaders prove that the value of our training truly impacts the bottom line."

Key features in the New Level Work Platform include:

Impact Dashboard: The Impact Dashboard is specifically designed to present L&D outcomes in terms of actual business impact, metrics that resonate with C-suite executives and a unique feature that bridges the gap between L&D and top-level management.

Comprehensive Behavioral Analytics: The platform offers the ability to move beyond basic analytics to measure intricate aspects of leadership development like behavior change, sentiment, and participation, offering a more nuanced understanding of program effectiveness.

The platform offers the ability to move beyond basic analytics to measure intricate aspects of leadership development like behavior change, sentiment, and participation, offering a more nuanced understanding of program effectiveness. Training and Measurement Backed by Third Party Validation/Research: The company's leadership competency model has been validated by experts at Harvard Business School , Crestwood Behavioral Health, and others. The new Impact Dashboard integrates respected methodologies like the Kirkpatrick Model and Phillips ROI Model, offering a more robust and credible approach to measuring leadership development success.

New Name Reflects Future Focus

Founded in 2017 as BetterManager by former Google execs, and backed by a $16M investment by Education Growth Partners, the newly renamed New Level Work has grown over the past six years to include an extensive network of the most experienced and vetted coaches in the industry working with companies around the world including New Balance, Guidewell, Square Trade and Yelp. As the company has expanded and grown, so has its focus.

"The world of work is constantly changing, but one thing remains the same: everything happens with and through your people," Panier said. "We have been working on this for over 20 years; it's in our DNA. We take managers, teams, and business results to a new level. We have outgrown 'BetterManager,' and New Level Work is now more aligned with what our incredible coaches and facilitators do every day, enabled and supported by our new platform."

About New Level Work

New Level Work is a comprehensive leadership development platform that helps companies equip their managers and leaders for the future, today. Their personalized coaching, leadership training and flexible toolkit of 360 assessments for all management levels has a proven track record of changing mindsets and performance, delivering higher sales and revenue and better attrition rates. New Level Work has the most extensive network of vetted, experienced coaches, and its data-driven approach accelerates leadership development and ensures visibility and accountability. With coaching available in over 20 languages serving 22 countries, New Level Work can provide real results for managers around the world. Learn more at newlevelwork.com.

Media contact:

Ryan Gerding

[email protected]

913-602-8531

