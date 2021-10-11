BetterMe new program on how to support people with mental health problems

Today, nearly 1 billion people live with a mental disorder. But for some reason, many mental health challenges are likely underreported. As a result, every year close to 3 million people die due to substance abuse. Every 40 seconds , a person dies by suicide.

Mental health gets the least attention when it comes to health globally, and the pandemic didn't make it any better. With so much uncertainty in the world, it's more vital than ever to be there for those who need it most.

We talk about how to:

support someone with an eating disorder, depression, burnout;

help someone who's being abused;

not impose your help onto another person;

provide first aid for a panic attack, and much more.

We created this podcast in collaboration with outstanding psychologists that share their knowledge and real-world experience. Users will get science-based information and practical tips for relationship management, deeper awareness, and social support.

Moreover, our users will:

Learn how to effectively communicate and support those under mental stress;

Self-reflect while helping others - see yourself from a different perspective;

Understand relationship management and how empathy can help build communication with co-workers, friends, and family;

Define own boundaries and ask for help when needed.

A new podcast will be available in BetterMe: Mental Health for free from October 3rd to 31st.

For World Mental Health Day, 10 October, Google Play created a list of 'Apps for resilience & more'. BetterMe Mental Health was recommended in the United States, Canada, Australia, and 9 more countries.

The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health, so together with qualified psychologists we are putting affords to help everyone peacefully and effectively for each other to live with people with different mental states.

