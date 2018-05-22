Betterment Adds Donna Wells to Board of Directors

Wells most recently served as President, CEO and Board Director of Mindflash Technologies, a leading cloud platform for online training. Prior to Mindflash, she had an extensive career in the financial services and software industries, serving as the first CMO of Mint.com, Vice President of Marketing and acting CMO at Intuit, and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Expedia. She has been named a Top 25 Women in Tech to Watch by Accenture, a Marketing Executive of the Year Finalist by the Wall Street Journal and a Business Role Model of the Year finalist by Women in IT/Information Age in 2018.

She began her career at American Express and, across a variety of financial services and software companies, has focused on building and growing innovative financial products for consumers and businesses, including Beginning and Women Investors at Charles Schwab; myCFO, the first technology platform for High Net Worth wealth management; QuickBooks and Quicken products at Intuit; and Mint.com, the breakout personal financial management app for Millennials.

"Too much of the advanced software development in financial services has been focused on making more money for institutions and speculators. Betterment's business model and powerful technology has completely changed this, making it possible for everyone to be a more successful investor. It could change the retirement crisis in a generation," Wells said. "I'm excited about Betterment's application of sophisticated machine learning coupled with personal advice … and their commitment to building a sustainable, diverse technology company ... to solve this critical problem in the U.S. economy."

"Donna has an incredible track record of building and growing software products that deliver exceptional value to consumers," said Jon Stein, founder and CEO of Betterment. "Her ability to drive innovation within the financial services industry will be highly valuable as we continue to help our customers find new and efficient ways to manage their money. We're thrilled to have her to join our board."

For more information please visit www.Betterment.com.

Contact Info:

Joe Ziemer, joe@betterment.com, 212-228-1328

Arielle Sobel, arielle@betterment.com, 212-228-1328

Danielle Shechtman,danielle@betterment.com, 212-228-1328

ABOUT BETTERMENT

Betterment is the largest independent online financial advisor with more than $13.5 billion in assets under management. The service is designed to help increase customers' long-term returns and lower taxes for retirement planning, building wealth, and other financial goals. Betterment takes advanced investment strategies and uses technology to deliver them to more than 350,000 customers across its three business lines: direct-to-consumer, Betterment for Advisors, and Betterment for Business.

Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Determination of largest independent robo-advisor reflects Betterment LLC's distinction of having highest number of assets under management, based on Betterment's review of assets self-reported in the SEC's Form ADV, across Betterment's survey of independent robo-advisor investing services as of July 11, 2016. As used here, "independent" means that a robo-advisor has no affiliation with the financial products it recommends to its clients. If you also have a 401(k) account through Betterment For Business, that account is subject to a separate fee schedule and is not included in your balance for determining eligibility for the fee tiers or subject to the fee cap mentioned above.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterment-adds-donna-wells-to-board-of-directors-300652592.html

SOURCE Betterment

Related Links

http://www.betterment.com

