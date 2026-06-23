Betterment at Work Builds on Its 401(k) Offering With Expanded Benefits for Plan Sponsors and Participants

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment at Work, a leading provider of modern 401(k) solutions for growing businesses, today announced enhancements to its 401(k) offering that simplify plan administration and build on the broader financial tools already available to participants. Updates include a redesigned plan sponsor dashboard with AI-powered benchmarking, mobile contribution improvements, and a new OnPay payroll integration. As part of their plan, participants also continue to have access to Betterment's investing accounts and a high-yield cash account, and eligible participants can receive a 25 basis point boost to the variable APY on cash.

Cash APY Boost for 401(k) Participants

Eligible Betterment at Work participants receive a 25 basis point boost to Betterment's variable APY on cash, giving their short-term savings an extra edge as they build toward goals beyond retirement.

Participants also continue to have access to Betterment investing accounts and a high-yield cash account. These tools give employees more ways to save and invest for other financial goals, such as building an emergency fund alongside their 401(k). (Cash Reserve offered by Betterment LLC and requires a Betterment Securities brokerage account. Betterment is not a bank. Learn More.)

Platform and Product Enhancements

Betterment at Work continues to expand its platform with new features designed to drive retirement outcomes for participants and simplify plan management for sponsors.

Key updates include:

Redesigned Plan Sponsor Dashboard : After collecting extensive customer feedback, Betterment at Work recently launched a redesigned dashboard that centralizes administrative tasks, payroll integration status, action items, and support so plan sponsors can quickly see what needs attention and focus on the actions that matter most for employees.

: After collecting extensive customer feedback, Betterment at Work recently launched a redesigned dashboard that centralizes administrative tasks, payroll integration status, action items, and support so plan sponsors can quickly see what needs attention and focus on the actions that matter most for employees. AI-Powered Benchmarking: The dashboard features a new AI-powered benchmarking tool that compares plan participation and contribution rates to national averages. Sponsors can clearly see where their plan stands and identify opportunities to boost engagement and savings behavior.

The dashboard features a new AI-powered benchmarking tool that compares plan participation and contribution rates to national averages. Sponsors can clearly see where their plan stands and identify opportunities to boost engagement and savings behavior. Mobile Contribution Enhancements : Participants can now manage Traditional and Roth deferrals in a single mobile flow, making it easier to adjust their retirement savings strategy.

: Participants can now manage Traditional and Roth deferrals in a single mobile flow, making it easier to adjust their retirement savings strategy. OnPay Payroll Integration: Betterment at Work added OnPay to its network of 350+ payroll integrations. The integration automatically syncs employee data and contribution information, reducing manual work and supporting compliance.

Continued Strong Investing Performance

Betterment at Work plan participants benefit from having access to Betterment's disciplined investment approach that powers all Betterment accounts. Betterment's Core Portfolio has delivered 10% composite annual time-weighted returns after fees.reinforcing the long-term investing expertise behind the platform. (As of 12/31/2025. Composite annual time-weighted returns: 20.06% over 1 year, 9.32% over 5 years, and 10.06% over 10 years. Composite performance calculated based on the dollar-weighted average of actual client time-weighted returns for the Core portfolio at 90/10 allocation, net of fees, includes dividend reinvestment, and excludes the impact of cash flows. Performance is not guaranteed, investing involves risk.)

"Our portfolios are designed to help clients stay the course through changing market environments," said Mindy Yu, Sr. Director, Investing at Betterment. "That long-term track record reflects a disciplined focus on portfolio construction, ongoing optimization, and helping clients build wealth over time."

For more information about Betterment at Work's 401(k) solutions, visit www.betterment.com/work.

About Betterment at Work

Betterment at Work offers modern, scalable 401(k) solutions built for growing businesses. Employers get a streamlined 401(k) platform with customizable plans, payroll integration, and built-in compliance, designed to help plan sponsors manage their fiduciary responsibilities and support employees' retirement goals, whether they're just getting started or are seasoned investors. It is powered by the same trusted technology behind Betterment, which manages more than $70 billion in assets.

For more information, visit www.betterment.com/work.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Betterment