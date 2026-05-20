Betterment at Work Rolls Out Updated Plan Sponsor Dashboard With AI Benchmarking for 401(k) Plans

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Betterment

May 20, 2026, 09:30 ET

AI-powered insights give employers additional benchmarking data on how plans compare to national averages

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment at Work, a leading provider of modern 401(k) solutions for growing businesses, today announced a redesigned plan sponsor dashboard that centralizes administrative tasks, payroll integration status, action items, and support. The new dynamic homepage surfaces relevant insights for each plan sponsor, personalized to where they are in their journey.

A key new feature is the AI-powered plan benchmarking tool, which reviews plan participation and average contribution rates, and then delivers insights about how that plan compares to national averages. Sponsors can see how their plan is performing and where there may be opportunities to boost engagement and savings behavior, which can ultimately help their employees maximize their retirement benefits. These comparisons are designed to assist  sponsors' ongoing fiduciary responsibility to regularly benchmark plan performance.

"Plan sponsors are being asked to manage increasingly complex retirement programs, often without dedicated internal resources," said Chelsey Lubin, Vice President of Client Experience at Betterment. "Our redesigned dashboard unifies tasks and showcases AI-powered benchmarking in one place so sponsors can focus on the actions that matter most for their employees' retirement outcomes."

The plan benchmarking tool is part of Betterment's broader enterprise AI strategy to deliver personalization at scale across its platform and follows the recent launch of Betterment's AI Account Recommender for retail customers.

For more information about Betterment at Work's scalable retirement solutions, visit https://www.betterment.com/work.

About Betterment at Work
Betterment at Work offers modern, scalable 401(k) solutions built for growing businesses. Employers get a streamlined 401(k) platform with customizable plans, payroll integration, and built-in compliance, designed to meet fiduciary requirements and support employees' retirement goals, whether they're just getting started or seasoned investors. It's all powered by the same trusted technology behind Betterment, which manages more than $70 billion in assets. For more information, visit www.betterment.com/work.

Media contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Betterment

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