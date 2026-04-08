Betterment Extends Solo 401(k) Offering to National Wealth Management Partners

Launch enables large advisor networks including HUB, Osaic and others, to deliver streamlined digital retirement solutions to self-employed clients

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment Advisor Solutions, a tech-enabled custodian, today announced a Solo 401(k) offering to meet the needs of large-scale wealth management partners. This strategic evolution allows major advisor networks, including HUB, Osaic and others, to offer Betterment's all digital Solo 401(k) solution.

As the self-employed market continues to grow, solopreneur retirement plans have often remained administratively difficult for advisors to oversee at scale. To address this feedback, Betterment is expanding access to its Solo 401(k), giving advisors a fully digital solution with no setup fees to help them manage self-employed plans with ease.

"The self-employed market represents a massive opportunity for financial advisors, yet it has historically been underserved by complex, paper-heavy retirement products," said Thomas Moore, Sr. Director of B2B Partnerships at Betterment. "By scaling our Solo 401(k) for advisor networks, we are empowering partners to offer a paperless, all digital automated retirement experience that fits perfectly into their existing workflows."

"At Osaic, we are committed to providing our advisors with the most innovative tools to help their clients build wealth," said Greg Cornick, EVP, Wealth Management Solutions at Osaic. "Collaborating with Betterment to deliver a Solo 401(k) offering ensures that our advisors have a competitive, easy-to-use solution for the entrepreneurs and small business owners they serve."

The Solo 401(k) is now available for Betterment's national partners and advisor networks. For more information, visit https://www.betterment.com/advisors/solo-401k-retirement-advisors.

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About Betterment Advisor Solutions

Betterment helps retirement advisors offer modern, scalable 401(k) plans with flexible plan design, custom investments, and dedicated support. We manage administrative tasks including payroll integrations, compliance, and day-to-day operations—freeing advisors to focus on delivering great service and growing client relationships. Clients benefit from a dedicated onboarding specialist, employee education, and a top-rated app for participants. With more than $65 billion in AUM and more than 1 million customers, Betterment is a trusted retirement plan partner advisors rely on to help drive better outcomes.

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SOURCE Betterment