Betterment for Advisors Announces Enhanced Partnership with XYPN

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment, the largest independent digital financial advisor, today announced that Betterment for Advisors , its RIA custody division has deepened its partnership with XYPN, the turnkey advice and planning platform that makes it possible for fee-only financial advisors to build the independent firm of their dreams with complete autonomy.

XYPN advisors who use Betterment currently receive an exclusive discount on the platform fee along with no AUM minimums. Now they will no longer pay any additional technology fees, making it easy for new advisors to get started.

"Betterment and XYPN have been working together for nearly a decade to give independent advisors the tools that they need to launch and scale their advisory practices," said Tom Moore, head of Betterment for Advisors. "We are thrilled to renew our commitment to their network of advisors as we strive to do even more for the RIA community."

As part of this new offering , XYPN Advisors will receive access to Betterment for Advisors' suite of tools and additional resources including:

Dedicated Advisor Support

Easy Client Onboarding

Integrations with the XYPN Tech Stack

Monthly Webinar Access

"We are always seeking out ways to help our advisors better run their firms and save money in the process," said XYPN CEO and Co-Founder, Alan Moore. "We are excited for this new benefit for XYPN members leveraging the Betterment for Advisors platform."

The next chapter of the partnership will kick off on May 7 with a webinar co-hosted by Betterment and XYPN entitled "What Makes Betterment for Advisors Better for Planning-Focused Advisors." You can register for the event here .

This announcement comes on the heels of Betterment for Advisors' addition of mutual funds to their custom portfolios earlier this year and is the first of many partnerships and integrations to come in 2024.

About Betterment for Advisors:

Betterment for Advisors is a future forward RIA custodian for planning-focused advisors and their growing firms. By combining our technology with an advisor's personal touch, we are reimagining what's possible in wealth management. Our automated, tax-efficient portfolio management, paperless back office, and intuitive user experience enables advisors to efficiently scale their businesses and focus their time on building deeper customer relationships. Hundreds of firms trust Betterment for Advisors to custody and manage client assets. For more information visit www.betterment.com/advisors .

About XYPN:

XYPN makes it possible for fee-for-service financial advisors to build the independent firm of their dreams with complete autonomy. They are the only turnkey advice and planning platform to provide end-to-end support through curated technology, compliance services, community networking, ongoing advocacy, access to education and training, and back-office and client support services.

