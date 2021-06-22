Betterment for Advisors, RIA in a Box, RightCapital, and Wealthbox Come Together to Launch RIA Tech Suite

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of innovative fintech companies today announced the launch of the RIA Tech Suite : a set of services and tools that advisors can use to help automate and streamline back-office tasks. By utilizing the RIA Tech Suite, advisors can have more time to acquire new business, while also providing a more seamless experience for their current clients. The following technology providers are available on the RIA Tech Suite:

Betterment for Advisors - A leading digital-first wealth management platform that leverages smart-tax technology.

- A leading digital-first wealth management platform that leverages smart-tax technology. RIA in a Box ® - Compliance, cybersecurity, and operational software for investment advisors.

® - Compliance, cybersecurity, and operational software for investment advisors. RightCapital - Wealth planning software that makes planning easier and more powerful for advisors and their clients.

- Wealth planning software that makes planning easier and more powerful for advisors and their clients. Wealthbox - A leading CRM software application that helps advisors manage their clients and collaborate with their team.

The combination of the four platforms that make up the RIA Tech Suite will appeal to technology-centric firms that are focused on efficiently serving their clients and growing their books of business. Additionally, by adopting two or more of the services available in the suite, the average RIA firm can take advantage of a discount and save up to $3,100 in their first year.

"Our goal at Betterment for Advisors is to empower advisors to grow their businesses and build deeper client relationships," said Jon Mauney, General Manager of Betterment for Advisors. "The four companies that are part of the RIA Tech Suite all share this objective with a common approach to their services: providing beautifully designed, easy-to-use, and powerful tools for advisors and their clients."

Will Bressman, President of RIA in a Box said, "We are excited to join forces with industry leaders Betterment for Advisors, RightCaptial, and Wealthbox to provide registered investment advisors with a suite of solutions to efficiently run their practice."

"Wealthbox is honored to be the CRM technology of choice for the RIA Tech Suite, and we're excited to collaborate with the platform partners," said Jeff Mello, President of Wealthbox. "This is a big win for advisors."

Shuang Chen, CEO & Founder of RightCapital remarked, "We are excited to partner with some of the top technology providers in the financial services space to deliver a tech stack for RIAs that will help maximize efficiencies and drive business growth."

The RIA Tech Suite is available to all RIAs today, and they can sign up for this offering by visiting https://riatechsuite.com

Contact Info:

Danielle Shechtman, [email protected]

About Betterment for Advisors

Betterment for Advisors is a leading digital-first wealth management platform. By combining our technology with an advisor's personal touch, we are reimagining what's possible in wealth management. Our automated, tax-efficient portfolio management, paperless back office, and intuitive user experience empower advisors to grow their businesses and build deeper client relationships. Hundreds of firms trust Betterment for Advisors to custody and manage client assets. For more information visit www.advisors.betterment.com .

About RIA in a Box

RIA in a Box® is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of compliance, cybersecurity, and operational software solutions. We've helped over 4,000 investment advisers start an RIA firm, and currently support over 2,000 SEC and state-registered RIA firms with our MyRIACompliance® platform built specifically for RIAs to increase compliance workflow efficiency and automate regulatory requirements. Our investment adviser compliance programs pair our MyRIACompliance® online software platform with compliance consulting expertise provided by our team of former regulators.

About RightCapital

RightCapital leverages technology to make wealth planning easier and more powerful for financial professionals and their clients. The results: greater efficiency, stronger client relationships, and significant business growth.

Interactive, easy-to-use technology means less time creating financial plans and more time spent with clients. Clear, engaging visualization tools drive home the impact (and value) of the financial professional's retirement, insurance, and tax-planning recommendations. And a modular-based platform provides the ultimate in flexibility.

RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software company in the country. Its rapid innovations, class-leading features, and unbeatable value have revolutionized the financial planning experience and delivered the solutions that today's financial professionals demand. For more information, please visit www.rightcapital.com .

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox is a leading CRM software application that helps financial advisors manage their clients and collaborate as a team. Integrated with custodial platforms and complementary wealth-tech products, Wealthbox's modern product design offers simplicity in the user experience that's combined with powerful CRM features. Wealth management firms, advisor networks, and broker-dealers use Wealthbox to help them serve clients, streamline operations, and grow their businesses. Wealthbox is owned by Starburst Labs, Inc. Get a demo at www.wealthbox.com .

Betterment for Advisors is a member of the coalition known as RIA Tech Suite alongside three other platforms: RIA in a Box, RightCapital, and Wealthbox. The four companies are offering advisors who become new clients of two or more members of RIA Tech Suite, discounts on services provided by such participating companies. Betterment and aforementioned firms are not under common ownership or otherwise related entities, and no compensation has been exchanged between the members of RIA Tech Suite for the purposes of entering into this coalition.

SOURCE Betterment for Advisors

Related Links

https://www.betterment.com/advisors/

