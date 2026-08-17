Betterment Launches Custom Portfolios with AI Insights for Retail Investors

New offering expands investor choice and flexibility within Betterment's full-service wealth-building platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment, a trusted wealth and savings platform, today announced the launch of Custom portfolios, a category-defining product that allows investors to build a portfolio security-by-security, while keeping the tax-efficiency and convenience of automated portfolio management.

Customers can personalize one of Betterment's expert-built portfolios or start from scratch, while Betterment's automated technology handles rebalancing, reinvesting and tax-loss harvesting. As customers select from over 5,500 individual stocks and ETFs, Betterment surfaces real-time analysis and AI insights that help them evaluate diversification, sector exposure, geographic exposure and other portfolio characteristics.

"Our customers told us they wanted more control over their portfolios and we listened," said Sarah Levy, CEO of Betterment. "With Custom portfolios, investors no longer have to make the all-or-nothing choice between DIY investing and full-service management. They get the flexibility they want, while our automation and tax-loss harvesting can help them keep more of what they earn."

This launch adds to Betterment's growing suite of investing options, filling out the spectrum between self-directed and automated investing to meet customers wherever they are in their financial journeys.

Custom portfolios are available now for eligible individual taxable investing accounts, with additional account types coming soon. Customers can learn more at betterment.com/custom-portfolios.

Individual stocks and ETFs based on Betterment internal data as of 8/7/2026.

About Betterment

Betterment is a trusted wealth platform that provides modern, technology-driven solutions for investing, saving, and retirement. We empower customers to build wealth with confidence and ease via automated and self-directed investing, personalized financial advice, and high-yield cash management accounts. Betterment tailors its products and services to three distinct audiences, offering an award-winning web and mobile experience for retail investors, a 401(k) solution for small to mid-sized businesses through Betterment at Work, and an all-in-one custodial platform for independent RIAs through Betterment Advisor Solutions. Betterment helps more than 1 million customers manage over $70 billion in assets. Learn more at betterment.com.

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SOURCE Betterment