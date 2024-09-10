Arike Ogunbowale, Carli Lloyd, Drake Maye and Michael Thorbjornsen showcase how Betterment's powerful technology can help prepare them for their financial futures

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment, the largest independent digital financial advisor in the U.S., announced today the launch of the "Pursue Better" campaign. The campaign features professional athlete brand ambassadors who showcase how Betterment's automated investing tools help secure their financial futures so they can pursue their craft and passions today.

Betterment's new ambassadors of the "Pursue Better" campaign include:

Betterment Launches "Pursue Better" Campaign in Partnership With World-Class Athletes Post this

Arike Ogunbowale : 4x WNBA All-Star; recently, she was named the WNBA All-Star Game MVP after scoring a record 34 points

4x WNBA All-Star; recently, she was named the WNBA All-Star Game MVP after scoring a record 34 points Carli Lloyd : 2x FIFA Women's World Cup Champion, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist, and current analyst with FOX Sports

2x FIFA Women's World Cup Champion, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist, and current analyst with FOX Sports Drake Maye: New England Patriots QB, 2024 first-round NFL draft pick from UNC

New England Patriots QB, 2024 first-round NFL draft pick from Michael Thorbjornsen: PGA Tour golfer recently turned professional after decorated amateur career

"Our guiding philosophy has always been to play the long game by making it easy to create a savings and investing plan you can stick with," said Kim Rosenblum, CMO at Betterment. "Similarly, these athletes are focused on their long game. Having a partner like Betterment to take care of their finances allows them to focus on pursuing better today, on and off the field."

The "Pursue Better" campaign was inspired by the idea that "pursuing better" is truly universal. The same powerful investing tools that Betterment provides to its ambassadors are available to everyday investors, who have to meet today's demands while preparing for tomorrow's needs. The campaign will roll out across Betterment's and the ambassador's social media channels, on Betterment's site and in ads. To learn more about the campaign and how Betterment can help you achieve your financial goals, visit: betterment.com/pursuebetter.

About Betterment

Betterment LLC ("Betterment") is the largest independent digital financial advisor , using automated technology powered by human expertise to fulfill a singular mission: making people's lives better. With easy-to-use saving, investing, and retirement solutions, Betterment is built to help people optimize their money, no matter their level of experience or how the market is doing. Launched in 2010, Betterment helps more than 900,000 customers manage over $50 billion with curated selections of low-cost, expert-built investing portfolios; personalized guidance; and tax-smart tools. The company has received multiple awards for its investing app, including Buy Side from WSJ (2024) and Bankrate (2024). Learn more and for additional disclosure on these awards, visit https://www.betterment.com/#award-disclosure .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Betterment