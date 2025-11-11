Betterment Launches Self-Directed Investing for Retail Customers

New offering expands customer control and marks major milestone in Betterment's evolution into full-service wealth management platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment , a trusted wealth and savings platform, today announced the launch of self-directed investing, a new offering that allows retail customers to buy and sell thousands of stocks and ETFs commission-free.

Through self-directed investing (SDI), Betterment extends its hallmark customer-first, intuitive experience to investors seeking greater choice and flexibility. According to Betterment, more than 75% of its customers currently hold self-directed investments off platform.

"Investing isn't binary, it's a spectrum," said Sarah Levy, CEO of Betterment. "Our customers want the ability to pick stocks and ETFs alongside their managed accounts. By bringing these capabilities to Betterment, we're delivering a more holistic investing and savings solution on one trusted platform."

A standout feature of the new product is Tax Impact Preview, a tool that helps customers make smarter, more tax-efficient trading decisions. The feature provides insights into how a potential sale could affect an investor's taxes, including capital gains and potential wash sales, before executing a trade.

"Tools like our Tax Impact Preview are game-changers," Levy continued. "They empower customers to make informed, confident decisions at the moment of trade, something that's never been done before in self-directed investing."

This launch sets the stage for a dynamic 2026 at Betterment, with new offerings such as direct indexing and additional tools for investor personalization planned in the first half of next year.

Customers interested in learning more about self-directed investing at Betterment can visit Betterment.com/sdi .

About Betterment

Betterment is a trusted wealth platform that provides modern, technology-driven solutions for investing, saving, and retirement. We empower customers to build wealth with confidence and ease via automated and self-directed investing, personalized financial advice, and high-yield cash management accounts. Betterment tailors its products and services to three distinct audiences, offering an award-winning web and mobile experience for retail investors, a 401(k) solution for small to mid-sized businesses through Betterment at Work, and an all-in-one custodial platform for independent RIAs through Betterment Advisor Solutions. Betterment helps more than 1 million customers manage over $65 billion in assets. Learn more at betterment.com .

Media contact: [email protected]

