BetterMynd & Valera Health Partner to Expand Mental Health Services Available to College Campuses

News provided by

Valera Health

21 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterMynd, a leading provider of online mental health services to college and university students, recently announced their strategic partnership with Valera Health aimed at enhancing and expanding the mental health offerings available to their partner campuses across the nation.

The growing demand for mental health support amongst college students has underscored the need for innovative technology solutions that prioritize timely access to high-quality clinical care.

"Over the past few years, the number of college students in need of mental healthcare has skyrocketed," said Dr. Thomas Tsang, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Valera Health. "We look forward to working with BetterMynd to provide long overdue care for these underserved students."

BetterMynd is partnered with over 75 colleges and universities across the country to supplement their on-campus mental health and counseling services. Through this new partnership with Valera, BetterMynd's campuses will have access to expanded service offerings that include telepsychiatry and medication management.

Cody Semrau, Founder & CEO of BetterMynd, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating, "Our mission at BetterMynd has always been to support the mental health and wellbeing of college students. Today, more students are requiring additional treatment options that many campuses simply don't have the resources for, or where they are struggling to attract providers. Our partnership with Valera Health allows us to offer campuses even more options to meet the growing mental health needs of their students."

Valera Health was selected for this exciting partnership due to both the affordability and accessibility of its gamut of virtual mental healthcare services, as well as the mission-driven approach shared by the two companies.

"Valera Health was founded upon the mission of removing financial and physical barriers to high-quality mental healthcare—and our partnership with BetterMynd does just that," said Tsang.

About Valera Health:
Founded by a team of highly experienced physicians and clinicians, at the heart of Valera Health is the belief that high-quality mental healthcare should be affordable and accessible for all. Valera Health also believes that healthcare shouldn't be "one size fits all," which is why it tailors its services to fulfill the individual needs of each patient using a complete care model. Valera Health's diverse team is transforming telemental healthcare one patient at a time.

For more information about Valera Health services visit https://www.valerahealth.com. Press inquiries can be sent to Maor Cohen, [email protected].

About BetterMynd:
BetterMynd is a leading provider of online mental health and teletherapy services to college and university students throughout the nation. Through its innovative technology and diverse network of licensed clinicians, BetterMynd partners with higher ed institutions to supplement their on-campus services and provide affordable and accessible online mental health services.

You can learn more about BetterMynd by visiting https://www.bettermynd.com.

SOURCE Valera Health

