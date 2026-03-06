A new protocol enabling AI agents to coordinate diagnostics, biomarker data, providers, and health intelligence across real-world health systems.

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterness today introduced the Betterness MCP, an agentic Model Context Protocol designed to allow AI systems to interact with real-world health and wellness services.

Following last week's announcement of the Augmented Games, a real-world benchmark for human–AI collaboration, the Betterness MCP represents the next layer of Betterness' infrastructure: enabling AI agents not only to analyze health data, but to coordinate real-world services and integrate information across fragmented health systems.

The MCP launches in beta this weekend at the OpenClaw Longevity Hackathon in San Francisco, co-hosted by Don't Die SF and Fontaine Founders, where more than 200 engineers, researchers, and founders will experiment with the protocol and begin building applications on top of the Betterness MCP.

"Fontaine Founders exists to help builders go from zero to one," said Mathieu Metral, Co-Founder of Fontaine Founders. "This hackathon gives developers early access to infrastructure that allows AI agents to interact with real-world health services — from diagnostics to biomarker data — before these capabilities become widely available."

General public access to the MCP will open in the coming days. Developers and users can register at betterness.ai to be notified when access becomes available.

"This is programmable infrastructure for the global health and wellness economy," said Demian Bellumio, Co-Founder of Betterness. "For the first time, AI agents can connect the dots across diagnostics networks, wearable data, biomarker records, and provider ecosystems. The Betterness MCP allows agents to move beyond analysis and begin coordinating real-world health actions across the $6 trillion global health and wellness market."

A New Layer for Health AI

Most implementations of the Model Context Protocol in healthcare focus on data access, allowing AI systems to read clinical records or wearable signals.

The Betterness MCP introduces a new layer: agentic infrastructure that enables AI systems to coordinate services and integrate health data across multiple real-world platforms.

Through API integrations with diagnostic laboratory networks — including Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, BioReference, and others — the MCP enables AI agents to help users procure diagnostic testing, identify nearby labs, schedule appointments, and retrieve biomarker results once processed.

"For biohackers and longevity enthusiasts, this is a powerful shift," said Arnaud Auger of Cathay Innovation and Don't Die SF. "Instead of manually coordinating testing and tracking biomarkers, AI agents can now orchestrate that process — integrating diagnostics, interpreting results, and collaborating with other specialized agents focused on health optimization."

What the Betterness MCP Enables

Through a single MCP connection, AI agents can now:

Coordinate diagnostic testing across major laboratory networks

Retrieve biomarker results and integrate them into structured health records

Compute biological age using the PhenoAge algorithm



Access wearable signals including sleep, activity, vitals, and body composition

Discover and connect with more than 50,000 health and wellness providers through Betterness Smart Listings

through Betterness Smart Listings Collaborate with specialized agents across health, fitness, and longevity domains

The Betterness MCP is delivered as an open protocol, allowing developers and partners to build agents and applications that interact with Betterness infrastructure and other systems across the health ecosystem.

Continuous Agent Infrastructure

Unlike traditional integrations that simply move data between systems, the Betterness platform enables continuous autonomous agents capable of monitoring signals, triggering actions, and collaborating with other agents.

Agents can run through heartbeat monitoring and scheduled tasks, enabling ongoing coordination across diagnostics, providers, research workflows, and preventive health programs.

External agents — including those built on modern AI platforms that support scheduling and automation — can interact with the Betterness MCP alongside agents operating inside the Betterness ecosystem.

Early Access at the Hackathon

Developers participating in the OpenClaw Longevity Hackathon can access the MCP by registering agents through the Augmented Games.

Participants deploying agents will receive a Bot ID that unlocks access to the MCP API token, providing early access to the infrastructure before the broader public release.

Betterness is also offering two prizes to participating builders:

A Biological Age Lab Panel ($49) awarded to the first 30 developers who register a Clawbot at www.AugmentedGames.ai



awarded to the first 30 developers who register a Clawbot at An Ultimate Blood Panel ($499) for the most compelling MCP application built during the hackathon

"What the emerging agent ecosystem makes possible is a new wave of experimentation," said Augustin Sayer of OVNI Capital. "When autonomous agents begin interacting directly with real-world health infrastructure from diagnostics and biomarker data to provider networks, it opens the door to entirely new categories of innovation across the global health ecosystem."

About Betterness

Betterness is the Augmented Wellness™ platform building agent-first infrastructure for the global health and wellness industry.

All products run on a shared enterprise-grade, HIPAA-compliant and SOC2-ready infrastructure stack designed to enable developers, businesses, and individuals to build the next generation of AI-powered health systems.

Learn more: betterness.ai • augmentedgames.ai

About Fontaine Founders

Fontaine Founders is a hacker house founded by Mathieu Metral, Dany Delacour, and Achille Dehaine dedicated to helping builders go from zero to one.

