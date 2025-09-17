BetterNight Acquires Coastal and Epoch Sleep Centers to Expand National Sleep Health Services

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterNight, a national leader in comprehensive sleep health solutions, today announced the acquisition of Coastal Sleep Diagnostics and Epoch Sleep Centers (epochsc.com), two well-established sleep care providers serving communities across the Northeastern United States.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in BetterNight's mission to improve sleep health outcomes through innovation, personalized care, and expanded access to high-quality diagnostic and treatment services. By integrating Coastal and Epoch's clinical expertise and regional reach with BetterNight's proven telehealth platform and evidence-based care pathways, the company strengthens its position as a trusted provider of end-to-end sleep care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coastal and Epoch into the BetterNight family," said Inan Beydilli, CEO of BetterNight. "Their longstanding commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care perfectly aligns with our values. Together, we will increase access to effective sleep solutions for more individuals struggling with sleep apnea and other sleep disorders."

Coastal and Epoch Sleep Centers have been delivering accredited sleep diagnostics for over a decade, earning a reputation for clinical rigor and compassionate service. Through this acquisition, their in-lab and home-based sleep study programs will be enhanced by BetterNight's technology-driven platform, which includes virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, and continuous care coordination.

"We are excited to join forces with BetterNight," said Peter Fontaine of Epoch Sleep Centers. "This partnership will allow us to offer even more comprehensive and convenient care to our patients while preserving the high standards they expect from us."

This acquisition reflects BetterNight's ongoing commitment to building the nation's most accessible and effective sleep health network. The combined organization will operate under the BetterNight brand, offering seamless care from diagnosis to long-term management for patients suffering from sleep apnea and other sleep disorders.

For more information, visit www.betternight.com or www.epochsc.com .

