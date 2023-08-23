BetterVet Launches its Corporate Pet Wellness Benefits Solution, BetterVet for Business

BetterVet

23 Aug, 2023, 09:06 ET

BetterVet for Business serves dozens of companies across the U.S., including Vecna Robotics, Tracelink, and Citadel

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile veterinary care industry leader, BetterVet, has formally launched its corporate program, BetterVet for Business. The program empowers companies to offer their employees comprehensive pet wellness benefits, which provide convenient, high-quality veterinary services, telehealth, and telemedicine from the comfort of their homes. 

As pet adoptions and remote and hybrid work environments continue to trend upward, BetterVet becomes the first to launch within the corporate space for employers seeking benefit options beyond the traditional office and healthcare offerings. Through a team of experienced veterinarians and veterinary specialists, the BetterVet for Business pet benefits program includes a comprehensive suite of vet care services tailored to the needs of all company sizes.

BetterVet's mobile veterinary platform provides a cost-effective solution to professionals on the go who need easy access to expert veterinary care. "We are thrilled to be launching our new corporate pet wellness platform," said BetterVet CEO and Founder Bruce Herzfelder. "We hope that by providing frictionless access to veterinary care in the home, corporate employees can enjoy the benefits of having a pet without the stress of finding reliable care."

BetterVet for Business is now available in over 20 cities across the United States. To learn more about BetterVet for Business and their corporate partnership promotions, visit www.bettervet.com/employers.

About BetterVet
BetterVet®, founded in 2020, is leading the veterinary industry with its mobile, virtual, and Fear Free® approach to pet care. Combining technology with compassionate, world-class service, BetterVet delivers in-home pet care that leads with both science and heart. You can find BetterVet services in over 20 major cities, including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago, or online at: bettervet.com.

About BetterVet for Business
BetterVet for Business is an excellent partnership opportunity for corporations to provide enhanced pet benefits and vet care to their employees. We work with companies of all sizes across the United States. For more information about BetterVet for Business, reach out to [email protected].

Learn more about BetterVet for Business at www.bettervet.com/employers

SOURCE BetterVet

