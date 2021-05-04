BetterVet Mobile Vet Care Launches Its Tech-Enabled Service in Philadelphia Market

BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterVet , a mobile veterinary service dedicated to providing a stress-free vet care experience for pets, pet parents and vet care providers, today announced the company's launch in the Philadelphia market through its merger with Bucks Mercer Mobile Vet.

Founded in July 2020, BetterVet is a truly mobile veterinary service comprised of doctors and nurses who are empowered to treat pets and parents like family. Uniting compassion, convenience, transparency, and technology, BetterVet is committed to delivering the best veterinary care experience. Furthermore, as a tech-enabled vet care provider, BetterVet is constantly improving the client and patient experience by investing in the latest cutting-edge technology, from smart vet-tech to a state-of-the-art app. Just one tap away, BetterVet and its team provide a combination of telemedicine and in-home visits, offering same-day urgent care as needed.

"As a practicing veterinarian of almost 30 years, I am proud to be merging my practice with another family-owned vet care provider that shares my belief in bringing the highest quality care to clients' homes," said Dr. Dawn Filos, founder of Bucks Mercer Mobile Vet. "This partnership brings added benefits and resources, such as BetterVet's convenient and user-friendly mobile app and telemedicine to my existing clients, and better enables continued compassionate care for pets and pet parents in Philadelphia."

All BetterVet veterinarians and nurses are passionate about what they do and are Fear Free® certified . Fear Free veterinary visits prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress to create an experience that is safer and more enjoyable for all involved, including pet patients, parents, and veterinary team members. Combining the Fear Free approach with in-home veterinary care results in a superior experience for all.

"At BetterVet, we provide a better way of delivering veterinary care by empowering pet owners with more control and autonomy of scheduling for their needs while also allowing our team of doctors and nurses to provide convenient and compassionate care for the patient," said Dr. John de Jong, Co-founder of BetterVet. "We're thrilled to bring Dr. Filos' like-minded practice into the fold, strengthening our footprint and enabling a bold, sustained expansion on the East Coast and beyond."

To celebrate the launch in Philadelphia, BetterVet is offering free concierge service for any new client's first home visit booked between May 4, 2021 and May 31, 2021. New clients can use promo code PHILLY95 when scheduling their in-home appointment in the BetterVet app. To learn more about the company's footprint and availability in Philadelphia, please visit www.bettervet.com/philadelphia/ . To learn more about BetterVet and download the app, please visit www.bettervet.com .

About BetterVet

BetterVet is a truly mobile veterinary service delivering an easy and hassle-free healthcare experience for pets, pet parents and vet care providers. From telemedicine to in-home visits, BetterVet provides all the expert veterinary services you find in a brick-and-mortar practice but in the comfort of your own home, without the stress, anxiety, and inconvenience. BetterVet is currently available in Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia – including Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties – and launching soon in more cities across the US. To learn more about BetterVet and to experience better vet care in just a few taps, visit www.bettervet.com , or download the app on any mobile device.

SOURCE BetterVet

Related Links

http://www.bettervet.com

