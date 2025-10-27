Betterview Property Intelligence by Nearmap Now Integrated with Guidewire PolicyCenter

New integration brings Nearmap high-resolution imagery, AI-powered insights, and predictive risk data as an Extension for PolicyCenter to streamline underwriting and reduce loss ratios

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, the leader in property intelligence and risk management for P&C insurers today announced the launch of the cloud-native Nearmap Accelerator for the Betterview Platform, its latest Extension, empowering underwriters to access property insights within Guidewire PolicyCenter.

The new Betterview Accelerator provides a full suite of geospatial insights and property intelligence, including high-resolution aerial imagery, AI-powered property condition insights, predictive peril scores, and third-party geospatial data, within PolicyCenter. Underwriters can now make faster, more informed decisions without toggling between systems, improving underwriting efficiency and loss ratios while reducing IT maintenance costs.

"Insurers don't have time for fragmented workflows," said David Tobias, Chief Product Officer at Nearmap. "This cloud-native Accelerator brings our industry-leading property intelligence into the environment underwriters already trust, PolicyCenter, so they can act faster, mitigate risks earlier, and focus on delivering value to policyholders."

The cloud-native Accelerator will enable insurers to:

Streamline Underwriting Workflow

Underwriters can experience the complete Betterview platform UI within PolicyCenter, including Nearmap imagery and property insights. Betterview's property flags are automatically mapped as underwriting issues in the risk analysis tab of PolicyCenter, and property report PDFs are instantly uploaded into the document portal in the Guidewire policy file.

Improve Loss Ratios Through Proactive Risk Mitigation

With AI-driven risk signals and property condition detection, underwriters can identify and manage issues before they lead to claims, without leaving Guidewire. Change detection and predictive analytics provide timely, actionable intelligence for proactive policyholder engagement.

Reduce Maintenance Costs

Built as a cloud-native accelerator, the Accelerator eliminates the complexity and cost of custom development and ongoing maintenance across disconnected systems.

With the launch of the Nearmap Accelerator for Betterview Property Intelligence, Nearmap continues to set the standard for innovation. By delivering critical insights directly into the tools insurers use every day, the Accelerator empowers underwriters to operate more efficiently, reduce exposure, and drive better outcomes for both insurers and policyholders. It marks a significant step toward smarter, more connected insurance operations, where speed, accuracy, and risk mitigation go hand in hand.

To learn more, visit www.nearmap.com/partners/guidewire or meet Nearmap at Guidewire Connections in Las Vegas from October 27-30th at booth PD-G+1

About Nearmap

Nearmap is the location intelligence provider customers rely on for consistent, reliable, high-resolution imagery, insights, and answers to create meaningful change in the world. The Betterview and ImpactResponse platforms by Nearmap are integrated technology solutions built for insurers applying proprietary AI and computer vision to high-resolution aerial imagery and geospatial data, generating highly accurate property intelligence. Insurance companies are empowered with on-demand insights throughout the policy lifecycle that increase quoting speed and accuracy, optimize underwriting efficiency, enhance property risk mitigation, and expedite claims. Nearmap is the only full stack provider of location intelligence—from camera, to capture, to processing, as utilized in the Betterview and ImpactResponse platforms.

For more information, please visit www.nearmap.com/solutions/insurance.

