Betterware de Mexico announces its agreement with the Mexican Olympic Committee to support Mexican athletes in Paris 2024 Olympic Games

06 Nov, 2023

  • Athletes participating in the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 have been provided with Betterware product kits, containing solutions to enhance their experience during their travels and competitions.
  • In 2024, a series of "Olympic products" will be developed, and a share of the proceeds from these products will be donated to the athletes to support their participation at Paris Olympics.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX), ("Betterware" or the 'Company"), announced today its commitment to fulfill its mission of creating opportunities for those who seek them through an agreement with the Mexican Olympic Committee.

Betterware de Mexico, the leading Company in Home Solutions, maintains its unwavering commitment to support Mexican talent in various disciplines, including sports. This commitment is exemplified by the recent agreement with the Mexican Olympic Committee. The #todossomosolimpicos (we are all Olympians) initiative, which endorses this agreement, aims to support their path as they prepare for the upcoming Paris Olympics next year.

The agreement includes the distribution of Betterware product kits, containing solutions that enhance the athletes' travel experience, with these products provided to athletics competing in the recently concluded Pan American Games Santiago 2023 and will be offered to athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Additionally, "Olympic products" with a special design will be produced with various developments of our collaboration to be announced throughout this year and leading up to the games in 2024.

Betterware de Mexico is a pioneer in innovation, design, and technology, offering smart living solutions. Initiatives like this reaffirm our commitment to creating opportunities that enhance the lives of Mexican households.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on creating innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories that include products and solutions for every corner of the household.

The Company has a differentiated two-tier network of distributors and associates that sell their products through twelve catalogs per year. All products are designed by the Company and under the Betterware brand name through its different sources of product innovation. The Company's state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its national distribution center. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and Guatemala, and has plans of additional international expansion.

Supported by its asset light business model and its three strategic pillars of Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its household penetration and share of wallet.

