Betterware de Mexico Announces Management Organization Changes Given its Expanded Geographical Presence and in Support of its Future Growth

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX), ("Betterware" or the "Company"), announced today the following management changes given its expanded geographical presence and in order to support its future growth.

The Company noted that these changes reflect its commitment to the mission of "Creating Opportunities". As such, the Company is determined to pursue its significant growth opportunities in Mexico and abroad through its two brands, Betterware and Jafra.

These ambitious plans require a broader set of capabilities, which has led Betterware to strengthen its internal organizational structure. As a result, the Company is pleased to announce the following internal management moves:

Andres Campos, who served as Betterware Commercial Director from 2013 to 2018 and has been the CEO for Betterware Mexico from 2018 to the present, will assume the position of Betterware Group CEO, which includes Betterware and Jafra brands, both in Mexico and abroad. Andres will report directly to Luis Campos, Chairman of the Board. During his eleven years in Betterware, Andres has been a key contributor to the company's different stages of outstanding growth, where his leadership strength and strategic vision added to the company´s overall success.

Santiago Campos, who has been with the Company for six years, and served as Chief Marketing Officer from 2019-2022, and Chief Transformation Officer from 2023 to date, will assume the position of Managing Director of Betterware Mexico, reporting directly to Andres Campos. Santiago's successful track record, and deep knowledge of the business, make him uniquely positioned for this role. Before assuming the CMO role in 2019, he worked rotational periods with the Sales team, and lived in China for 6 months working with our Quality team.

In addition, as announced on November 13th, 2023, we have executed the following management changes in Jafra:

Virginia Cervantes, who has served as Commercial Planning Director for Jafra, assumes the role of North America Region Director of Jafra, leading Jafra's business units in the markets of Mexico, the United States, and in the future in Canada. Virginia will also be reporting directly to Andres Campos. Virginia has extensive experience in Marketing and Innovation in Mexico, Latin America, the United States, and Europe, having worked with global consumer companies such as Kraft Foods, Avon Cosmetics, The Kellogg Company, and PepsiCo.

Pilar Sánchez, who previously served as Commercial Director for Jafra Mexico, assumes the role of Managing Director of Jafra Mexico, reporting directly to Virginia Cervantes. Pilar's knowledge of the company, and her experience leading Commercial areas for multinational companies such as Cargill, PepsiCo, and Mondelez, overseeing both Mexico and Latin American Markets, make her the perfect fit for the role.

These positions became effective January 2nd, 2024.

Mr. Luis G. Campos will continue as Chairman of the Board, providing oversight to better ensure a seamless transition, as well as actively participating in the strategic plans and decisions of the Company. Our Chief Financial Officer, Alejandro Ulloa, will continue to report directly to Luis to ensure a smooth transition in Andres' new role.

Sincerely,
Luis G. Campos
Chairman of the Board

SOURCE Betterware de Mexico

