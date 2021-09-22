Betterware de Mexico Announces Participation at the Shareholder Equity Conference

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Betterware" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BWMX) today announced that management will present at the Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually, on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

This conference is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at SHAREHolderEquityConference or in the "Events and Webcasts" section at https://investors.betterware.com.mx/. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico. The Company has delivered consistent revenue growth as evidenced by its compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 25% from 2003-2020 with even stronger revenue growth in the last 5 years, which has accelerated to a CAGR of 57%. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories.

Supported by its three strategic pillars, Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration.

Its state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

SOURCE Betterware de Mexico