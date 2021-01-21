Betterware de Mexico Launches its Largest Marketing Campaign

Created by Terán TBWA, the 60-second and 20-second video advertisements, radio commercials, OOH media and social content highlight Betterware de Mexico's vast array of easy to use and accessible products for organization and practicality. Both television spots support the Company's efforts to help customers "find the solution" with Betterware products. The videos feature women, men, couples and children using everyday products around the home, including shoe racks, closet organizers, space savers, inventive kitchen cleaning products and more.

"We're thrilled to start off the year by launching our biggest campaign yet," said Andres Campos, Chief Executive Officer. "The campaign highlights what our brand is all about, and we're excited to share our values and product solutions for the home with more families and individuals across Mexico through these advertisements. Overall, we expect the new marketing campaign to expand our customer base as we showcase how consumers can benefit from our line of products."

The campaign will run across national Mexican television, radio, billboards, subway and bus stations, and social media. The two video advertisements were produced in Spanish, but will feature English subtitles where possible to reach a broader audience. An estimated 65 million consumers are expected to interact with the campaign. All products are available on Betterware's newly launched direct-to-consumer website: www.betterware.com.mx.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico, whose CAGR 2003-2019 was 20%. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories.

Supported by its top-class business intelligence and data analytics units, which provides daily monitoring of key metrics and product intelligence, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration driven by its almost 59,000 distributors and 1.1 million associates network.

Its state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

