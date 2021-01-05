Betterware de Mexico Provides an Update on Promotora Forteza Investment

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México S.A.B. de C.V. ("Betterware") (NASDAQ: BWMX), the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico that focuses on the home organization and solutions segment with a two-tier distribution model, today announced that on December 16, 2020, Promotora Forteza, S.A. de C.V. ("Forteza"), an investment vehicle with no other assets, liabilities or investments, merged with the Company. This merger was agreed to between Forteza and Betterware to comply with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission's (CNBV) request. As a result of the merger, the 12,033,786 shares that Forteza was titleholder to on December 16, 2020 were distributed to the individual investors of Forteza, who now hold an equal number of Betterware shares. This merger did not affect Betterware's operations or value.

Forteza, which was comprised of 17 individual investors, held shares in Betterware common stock since 2018. These shareholders of Forteza received the same number of shares (12,033,786) representing Betterware's capital stock that Forteza was titleholder on December 16th, 2020. Currently, the individual investors can directly participate in Betterware´s capital stock.

Luis Campos, Betterware Chairman stated: "We are pleased to welcome the individual investors in Forteza as shareholders in Betterware. These former shareholders of Forteza are long term investors who strongly believe in Betterware´s growth prospect, dividend income and business strategy."

About Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico, whose CAGR 2003-2019 was 20%. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories.

Supported by its top-class business intelligence and data analytics units, which provides daily monitoring of key metrics and product intelligence, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration driven by its almost 59,000 distributors and 1.2 million associates network.

Its state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "should", "would", "plan", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek," "future," "outlook", and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The reader should understand that the results obtained may differ from the projections contained in this document, as past results in no way offer any guarantee of future performance. For this reason, the Company assumes no responsibility for any indirect factors or elements beyond its control that might occur inside Mexico or abroad and which might affect the outcome of these projections

