Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq:BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will release its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-451-6152 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-389-0879. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at investors.betterware.com.mx. The passcode is 13740161.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on July 28, 2023, through August 11, 2023. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13740161.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. With the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022, the Company now offers a leading brand of Direct Selling in the Beauty and Personal Care products industry in Mexico and the United States where it offers Fragrances, Color & Cosmetics, Skin Care and Toiletries. The combined company possesses an asset-light business model with low capital expenditure requirements and a track record of strong profitability, double digit rates of revenue growth and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and Guatemala, and with its recent acquisition, it now has presence in the United States with JAFRA.

