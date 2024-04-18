Betterware Joins the Mexican Olympic Committee in Supporting Athletes Representing Mexico at the 2024 Olympiad

Betterware's new B Hero line of products is designed to team up with and support Mexican athletes training for and competing at the Olympic games in Paris

The Company will donate a portion of B Hero sales to athletes selected by the Mexican Olympic Committee to compete

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq:BWMX) ("BeFra" or the "Company"), Betterware, a BeFra Group brand, leader in Mexico's direct-to-consumer home solutions and beauty markets, proudly announced today its partnership with the Mexican Olympic Committee to support the committee's more than 100 athletes who are training for and will compete in the most important global sports event in 2024.

BeFra is leading its support of Mexico's Olympic team with the launch of the B Hero product line with our Betterware brand, which includes an official hydration bottle of the team traveling to the Paris Olympic games this summer and that was exclusively designed for this monumental event. The bottle and other B Hero products will be donated to each competing athlete and will also be available to the public for purchase through Betterware's more than 42,000 distributors and 756,000 associates. Anyone who purchases an official bottle or any other B Hero product will be supporting Mexico's Olympic team, as BeFra will donate a portion of these sales to help fund the team's athletes. BeFra's support of Mexican athletes traveling across the ocean to face the world's best athletes at the 2024 Olympiad is consistent with the Company's long-standing interest in promoting sports and healthy lifestyles.

BeFra's support of this year's Mexican Olympic team began when Andrés Campos, CEO of Grupo BeFra, and Santiago Campos, CEO of Betterware Mexico, presented a check for one million pesos to María José Alcalá Izguerra, President of the Mexican Olympic Committee, on April 17th, 2024.

Santiago Campos said: "At Betterware, we know that behind the success of every hero, there are many heroes who are an important part of the hero's journey. It is why we are teaming up with Mexico's Olympic heroes by offering the entire Betterware family's financial support. We call on all Mexicans to become heroes by joining us in supporting our athletes together."

María José Alcalá Izguerra commented: "For the Mexican Olympic Committee, it is a pleasure to continue forging the many alliances that benefit our athletes. All the financial support we receive is focused on the athletes who proudly represent our country at the Olympics and on ensuring they are able to compete at their highest level. We are convinced that the joint efforts of Mexico's private sector and the Olympic Committee will have the greatest impact at the 2024 Olympiad. We are well prepared to compete at this summer's games and future ones, always with the aim of promoting and supporting Mexican athletes."

In addition to the black and pink hydration bottles designed by Betterware for Mexico's Olympic team, the B Hero line includes a microfiber towel, a commemorative cell phone strap, a sports bag with a purse, and a toiletry bag.

Anyone interested in B Hero products can find them in Betterware's product catalog at www.betterware.com.mx or by talking with a trusted Betterware distributor in their neighborhood.

